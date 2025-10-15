Hungarian Foreign Minister complains about EU energy "coercion" at a conference in Moscow

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
10:41 AM • 1508 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5752 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 11679 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 12242 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 11936 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 14119 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 14637 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23556 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 23883 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13422 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3.7m/s
51%
754mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regionsOctober 15, 05:19 AM • 19710 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 40961 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: details06:02 AM • 10761 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 17089 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report08:31 AM • 5460 views
Publications
Silent hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 222 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 17268 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23556 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 23883 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 41135 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 55423 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 34826 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 36864 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 44579 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 48464 views
Actual
Series
Bild
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Film

Hungarian Foreign Minister complains about EU energy "coercion" at a conference in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

Hungarian conservative politician, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, criticized the EU's energy policy at a conference in Moscow, noting that "contracts" with Russia "have always been honored."

Hungarian Foreign Minister complains about EU energy "coercion" at a conference in Moscow

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó noted that Russia had not let his country down, energy supplies from the Russian Federation were important for Budapest, and the European Commission's plans did not coincide with Hungary's. The official announced this information during a visit to Moscow on Wednesday, October 15, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Hungary will suffer if it is cut off from Russian energy supplies, said Péter Szijjártó, Budapest's foreign minister, during a session of the international forum "Russian Energy Week" in Moscow.

The official noted that "the Russian Federation has never let us down."

Supplies have always come... Contracts have always been honored. And my only question is why we should break these relations

- Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó told reporters in Russia that national interests are paramount for Budapest when it comes to energy supplies.

Reuters writes that Hungary opposed the European Commission's plans to gradually phase out all Russian gas and liquefied natural gas imports to the EU by the end of 2027.

Regarding the forum in the Russian Federation with the participation of the Hungarian Foreign Minister, it took place during the same period when NATO defense representatives met in Brussels to discuss military aid to Ukraine. The publication notes that these facts highlight Budapest's differences with most other alliance members on the issue of relations with Moscow.

Recall

The European Parliament considered accelerating the rejection of Russian oil and gas imports in early October. The idea involves stopping Russian oil imports from 2026 and gas from 2027.

The European Commission is investigating allegations of Hungarian espionage against European institutions. An international journalistic investigation uncovered a network of secret agents operating through Hungary's Permanent Representation to the EU.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Electricity
Péter Szijjártó
European Commission
NATO
Brussels
Hungary
Ukraine