Hrynkevych case: investigation into the supply of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion completed
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers have completed an investigation against a Lviv businessman and his accomplices for supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 1 billion, and the suspects were chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.
Law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation against a Lviv businessman and members of a criminal organization that supplied low-quality military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces for more than UAH 1 billion. These are a Lviv businessman, his son, two directors and a representative of the company. UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Despite the fact that law enforcement officers do not name the Lviv businessman, it is clear that it is Igor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.
Details
It is reported that the defense has been provided with the materials of the criminal proceedings for review, after which the indictment will be sent to the court.
The investigation established that the Lviv businessman created a criminal organization to misappropriate budget funds. Members of this organization entered into contracts with the Ministry of Defense for the supply of military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
During 2023, under these agreements, the Ministry of Defense received clothing worth almost UAH 1.2 billion.
The delivered property, according to the conclusions of expert examinations, did not meet the technical requirements of contracts due to its poor quality and could not be used for its intended purpose. Because of this, the state's losses amounted to UAH 1 billion 167 million.
Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on the members of the criminal organization.
The suspects have been informed of the completion of the pre-trial investigation and provided with access to the materials for review in accordance with Art. 290 of the CPC of Ukraine.
As a reminder, in July 2024, prosecutors sent to court an indictment against the same Lviv businessman, a business owner who tried to bribe the leadership of the State Bureau of Investigation for half a million US dollars, on the fact of providing an undue benefit (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.
On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.
Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17, and set bail at over UAH 500 million.
In September, the court extended the custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 360 million for Roman Hrynkevychuntil November 1.