How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43911 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87126 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114594 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106796 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149738 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120220 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135945 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24803 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33860 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119481 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47150 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37763 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119481 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149738 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193081 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193431 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123674 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125823 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155535 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135975 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143419 views
Actual
How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?

How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18478 views

Ukrainians working abroad must declare their income and pay taxes in Ukraine. The personal income tax rate is 18% and the military duty is 1.5%, but double taxation can be avoided if a treaty is in place.

Ukrainians working abroad are required to declare their income and pay taxes in Ukraine. Regardless of where you earn your income, it is important to know how to fulfill your tax obligations and avoid double taxation.

This was reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details  [1

If you are a citizen of Ukraine and earn income outside the country, it is important to be aware of your tax obligations. You need to file an income tax return and pay taxes

- , the statement said.

What taxes do I have to pay?

Any income earned abroad is subject to taxation in Ukraine. It is taxed at the following rates: 

  • 18% - personal income tax (PIT);
  • 1.5% - military duty (but only for income received before January 1, 2025).

If the income was received in a foreign currency, the amount is translated into hryvnia at the official NBU exchange rate on the day the income is accrued

- notes the STS.

How to avoid double taxation?

 Reportedly, if you have already paid taxes abroad, you will not have to pay income tax in Ukraine again. But it is important that this country has a double taxation agreement with Ukraine .  

Which industries brought the most taxes to the budget of Ukraine in January - the State Tax Service24.02.25, 16:35 • 20106 views

 What needs to be done?

Obtain a certificate from the tax authorities of a foreign country on taxes paid.  Legalize it in the country in which the taxes were paid (for example, through a consulate or authorities authorized to legalize such documents).  

In addition, it is important that the amount of tax paid outside Ukraine is credited in an amount not exceeding the amount of tax that would have been paid in Ukraine. 

Accordingly, if you have paid UAH 100 thousand of tax abroad, and in Ukraine you are required to pay UAH 80 thousand, you do not pay tax in Ukraine;  If you have paid UAH 80 thousand abroad, and in Ukraine you are required to pay UAH 100 thousand of tax, you will only have to pay the difference - UAH 20 thousand 

Kravchenko discusses improvement of tax environment with diplomats from 16 countries18.02.25, 17:10 • 33678 views

 What should I do if I don't have any tax payment documents?

You must submit an application to the Ukrainian tax office at the place of registration and postpone the deadline for filing the declaration until December 31.  Declaration of charitable assistance Citizens who have received temporary protection abroad due to Russian aggression do not need to file a declaration and pay taxes if you have received monetary or humanitarian assistance from foreign governments or charitable foundations. 

You need to file a declaration if you had other income (e.g., salary or freelance income), even if you received charitable assistance. 

How to file a tax return while abroad?

Citizens can file a declaration in the following ways: By mail - documents must be sent no later than 5 days before the deadline. By e-mail - through the electronic document management system of Ukraine.

Kravchenko: cooperation with Austria will help fight tax evasion in Ukraine26.02.25, 13:10 • 21119 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
austriaAustria
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising