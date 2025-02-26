Kravchenko: cooperation with Austria will help fight tax evasion in Ukraine

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44259 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87468 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114680 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106840 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149789 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120231 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135951 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134000 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127710 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25135 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34153 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119541 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47428 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38040 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114680 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119541 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149789 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193108 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193459 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123685 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125834 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155544 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135983 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143428 views
Actual
Kravchenko: cooperation with Austria will help fight tax evasion in Ukraine

Kravchenko: cooperation with Austria will help fight tax evasion in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21145 views

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with the Ambassador of Austria to discuss cooperation in the tax area. The parties discussed transfer pricing control and exchange of financial information.

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a productive meeting with the Ambassador of Austria to Ukraine Arad Benkö. During the meeting, the key issues of combating tax evasion, ensuring financial transparency and developing international cooperation in the tax sphere were discussed, UNN reports with reference to Kravchenko's Telegram channel.

Details

"We focused on the key issues - the fight against tax evasion, financial transparency and international cooperation in the tax sphere," Kravchenko wrote .

Kravchenko initiated the issue of deepening cooperation between the tax authorities of Ukraine and Austria in several strategic areas:

  • control over transfer pricing;  
    • exchange of information under bilateral/multilateral agreements - it is important to ensure timely and complete receipt of data;
      • prevention of financial transactions related to money laundering - coordination of efforts of tax authorities in the fight against financial crimes;
        • stopping tax fraud schemes; 

          According to the head of the State Tax Service, such cooperation will be beneficial for both countries. 

          "As a member of the Multilateral Agreement of Competent Authorities on the Automatic Exchange of Information, the State Tax Service is already exchanging information on financial accounts based on the CRS standard. And this helps to eliminate tax evasion schemes, as it significantly expands the possibilities of detecting undeclared income. This mechanism is extremely important for Ukraine, especially in times of war, given the need to ensure stable tax revenues," Kravchenko said.

          Also, according to him, they discussed preparations for a bilateral screening meeting with negotiations on Chapter 16 "Taxation" to be held in June, which is an important step towards Ukraine's accession to the EU. 

          According to Kravchenko, the State Tax Service is doing everything possible to ensure that the screening is successful.

          "The implementation of international standards in the tax area is an important step towards financial stability, countering tax evasion, and strengthening confidence in the tax administration system and the State Tax Service of Ukraine," said the head of the State Tax Service.

          Kravchenko met with business representatives of Lviv region to discuss blocking of tax invoices20.02.25, 16:52 • 30651 view

          Alina Volianska

          Alina Volianska

          EconomyPolitics
          austriaAustria
          european-unionEuropean Union
          ukraineUkraine

          Contact us about advertising

          Kravchenko: cooperation with Austria will help fight tax evasion in Ukraine | УНН