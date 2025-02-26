Kravchenko: cooperation with Austria will help fight tax evasion in Ukraine

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a productive meeting with the Ambassador of Austria to Ukraine Arad Benkö. During the meeting, the key issues of combating tax evasion, ensuring financial transparency and developing international cooperation in the tax sphere were discussed, UNN reports with reference to Kravchenko's Telegram channel.

Details

"We focused on the key issues - the fight against tax evasion, financial transparency and international cooperation in the tax sphere," Kravchenko wrote .

Kravchenko initiated the issue of deepening cooperation between the tax authorities of Ukraine and Austria in several strategic areas:

control over transfer pricing;

exchange of information under bilateral/multilateral agreements - it is important to ensure timely and complete receipt of data;

prevention of financial transactions related to money laundering - coordination of efforts of tax authorities in the fight against financial crimes;

stopping tax fraud schemes;

According to the head of the State Tax Service, such cooperation will be beneficial for both countries.

"As a member of the Multilateral Agreement of Competent Authorities on the Automatic Exchange of Information, the State Tax Service is already exchanging information on financial accounts based on the CRS standard. And this helps to eliminate tax evasion schemes, as it significantly expands the possibilities of detecting undeclared income. This mechanism is extremely important for Ukraine, especially in times of war, given the need to ensure stable tax revenues," Kravchenko said.

Also, according to him, they discussed preparations for a bilateral screening meeting with negotiations on Chapter 16 "Taxation" to be held in June, which is an important step towards Ukraine's accession to the EU.

According to Kravchenko, the State Tax Service is doing everything possible to ensure that the screening is successful.

"The implementation of international standards in the tax area is an important step towards financial stability, countering tax evasion, and strengthening confidence in the tax administration system and the State Tax Service of Ukraine," said the head of the State Tax Service.

