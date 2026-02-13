How to scale success across all brigades: Artem Vyunnyk on a new philosophy of interaction between manufacturer and military

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
08:10 AM • 6624 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 10850 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 25147 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 50490 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 36643 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 46722 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 35175 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27271 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 28072 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29951 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.4m/s
91%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Border guards in the South destroyed an enemy boat and a robotic complexVideoFebruary 13, 12:21 AM • 8744 views
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 11514 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 13264 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities04:21 AM • 12672 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 10962 views
Publications
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 11031 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 47780 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 89273 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 79005 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 83603 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 140 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 20721 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 24995 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 50441 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 43317 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Mushrooms

How to scale success across all brigades: Artem Vyunnyk on a new philosophy of interaction between manufacturer and military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Artem Vyunnyk, co-founder, CEO of "NVP "Athlon Avia", on a new philosophy of interaction between manufacturer and military.

How to scale success across all brigades: Artem Vyunnyk on a new philosophy of interaction between manufacturer and military

What does modern warfare look like when the technical specifications in the manuals no longer correspond to reality, and the success of a mission depends 70% not on engine power, but on the pilot's skill? Answers to these questions were sought in Kyiv at a unique Combat Experience Forum, held as part of the "Furia_mission_2025" competition final.

The event became the first platform in Ukraine where an open dialogue took place between the manufacturer and pilots of the "Furia" UAV to systematically collect crew experience, generalize it, and transform it into changes.

In an interview for UNN, Artem Vyunnyk, co-founder and CEO of "NVP "Athlon Avia," reveals the "behind-the-scenes" work on the legendary "Furia." Why did the company decide to create its own CRM system to accumulate data from the front? How do drone "logbooks" help to see the real picture of the battle without the "warm baths" of technical specifications? And why is the phrase "demote to instructor" a sign of a deep systemic crisis that needs to be corrected now?

Read about the "gold" of combat experience, the digital transformation of the army, and the new elite of the Armed Forces in our conversation.

Artem, tell us, why does such a large manufacturer of reconnaissance drones need the "Furia_mission_2025" competition?

This competition became an organic continuation of our search for an answer to the question: what is true effectiveness and where exactly can we "extract" it? In fact, the operation of the "Furia" UAV is divided into two components: the material and technical part ("hardware") and the people who use it - the pilots.

It took us more than ten years to finally be convinced: 70% of the success of any operation is the operator. This is a person who knows exactly how to achieve the result, using the tool at hand as effectively as possible.

"Furia_mission_2025" is actually the first tool for collecting individual pilot experience and transforming it into systemic knowledge. This way, we will actually be able to scale these 70% of success to all brigades where "Furia" UAVs are present. This will allow us to organize training and advanced training for people, based precisely on this practice. I think it's incredibly cool when people share such experience.

Will this change your approach to pilot training?

Previously, we thought about one thing: how to make the product better and how to teach a specific person to use it. But with the growth of scale and the number of users, we realized that this no longer works in "manual mode." Even with our own highly qualified schools and attracting cool partner institutions, we realized a simple thing: the main carrier of knowledge is the operator who works with our product every day. And everything must be organized so that knowledge systematically flows to future operators.

Do you plan to scale your approach and, for example, implement such a practice systematically for the entire army?

We have high hopes for the new team of the Ministry of Defense and their approaches to digitalization. Although we collect feedback in any way, I must admit: it is still not systematic enough even within our company. Receiving feedback is only a small part of the work.

The question is about reliability, verification, and determining whether the problem is systemic or a one-time situation. This is a complex mechanism that begins with the collection of "raw" data, its processing, and generalization. Within the company, there must be mechanisms and processes that can perceive these results and transform them into technical solutions and the implementation of new approaches to training, new programs, methodologies, and cases. This is a rather complex, but conceptually clear system.

Alongside this is the question of evaluating the real effectiveness of products on the battlefield. It is important for us to understand how our complexes actually work. This, in my opinion, is very important, although it sounds quite trivial. But if we dig deeper, we will see the real picture.

You mentioned such a solution during the panel discussion using the example of a conversation with a candidate for product manager, right?

Yes, I recently spoke with a potential product manager and asked, "What will you do on your first day of work?" The answer was, "I will study the technical specifications." I gave an example: "the technical conditions state that the flight time of our aircraft is three hours." She says, "That means it's three hours."

I replied that more than ten years have passed since we started, and I still don't know the real flight time of our aircraft. Because in the hands of different people, under different conditions, countless factors influence this indicator. It is impossible to build product, tactical, or training solutions by simply looking at a number in the technical specifications.

Therefore, we introduced a logbook. It took a long time to form the rubricator of the backend - what is behind the scenes. That is, we actually had to create our own CRM system that will accumulate data from the logbooks of all UAVs at the front.

The idea is simple: quick recording of events during a mission. During a mission, the operator may encounter any unforeseen situation: equipment failure, loss of video signal or control channel communication, engine problems - he notes this in the logbook rubricator in a matter of seconds. If the problem was eliminated or disappeared, the mission continues. At the end of the mission, the operator chooses one of three statuses: "Task completed fully," "Completed partially," or "Not completed." After pressing the button, technical support instantly receives a report with a precise link of the problem to time and spatial coordinates. We can analyze: did the communication disappear due to the terrain or due to a technical problem? We are building a system that will objectively answer the question of how our product actually works.

Are you ready to share this data with government agencies to improve the overall situation in the army?

We are ready to provide the customer with full access to this logbook. We don't want to sit in a "warm bath" and think that we are cool and everything seems to be working. We want to know how it really is. We hope that this initiative will be supported by Mr. Mykhailo Fedorov. His tasks on the scale of the entire army are similar to ours, only a hundred times larger. Without the software part and a systematic approach, this is simply impossible. We already have an understanding of how to do this and are ready to share and cooperate in this direction.

Speaking of systematic experience, we cannot ignore the human factor. What role does the profession of instructor play in this system and why does its status require immediate changes?

Perhaps you remember the conflict that was recently fanned on social networks, when some commander was allegedly "demoted" to an instructor? That wording extremely triggered me then. I was shocked.

How can one even say "demote to instructor"? I want us to direct our energy to overcome this problem. In the army, an instructor must be a specialist of the highest level. We have repeatedly appealed to the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff and said that we must create proper conditions for our best specialists.

Do you mean creating conditions for the transfer of experience by those who have gone through the war?

Exactly. A person cannot fight indefinitely - burnout occurs. If a specialist fights for 5 or 10 years, it is a huge merit. We must give him the opportunity to leave the battlefield and become an instructor with a decent salary, maintenance, and respect. This should be the elite, the highest echelon of the Armed Forces.

We can create a foundation, achieve systematic transfer of experience from manufacturer to warrior, but there must be someone who will professionally pass on this experience. And that must be the Instructor.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv