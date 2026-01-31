How to safely use charging stations during power outages: the Ministry of Internal Affairs gave advice

Amid prolonged power outages, people are increasingly using alternative power sources. Charging stations have become one of the most common solutions. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided advice on how to safely use charging stations, UNN reports.

Details

To ensure the safe use of charging stations, follow these basic rules:

do not leave the station plugged into an outlet during a power outage;

never use a two-pronged cable to connect the station to the house's electrical grid;

monitor the charge level and do not store a fully discharged station in a cold room;

observe the temperature regime: the optimal operating temperature is about +20 °C, the minimum permissible is about –10 °C;

the protective bag is only for transportation, so do not use or charge the station when it is in the bag;

before connecting appliances, check the technical specifications of the station and do not exceed the permissible load capacity.

Recall

Subway train movement and escalator operation in Kyiv have been temporarily suspended. The reason is the loss of voltage from external power centers.

In Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages occurred, the subway stopped, and there were interruptions in water supply. The reason is damage to the energy system as a result of Russian attacks.