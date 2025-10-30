How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions on October 31: schedules published
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK announced the power outage schedules for household consumers in Kyiv and the regions for October 31. The outages will occur in queues, covering different time intervals throughout the day.
Details
DTEK published electricity outage schedules for Friday, October 31.
Information on electricity outages for Odesa region is currently available:
Dnipropetrovsk region:
Kyiv region:
And also Kyiv:
The company noted that updated information would be published in case of changes.
Recall
On Friday, October 31, consumption restriction measures will be applied around the clock in all regions of Ukraine. The volume of queues is from 0.5 to 3.