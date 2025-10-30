How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions on October 31: schedules published

DTEK announced electricity outage schedules for household consumers in Kyiv and the regions. The outages will occur in turns, covering different time intervals throughout the day. DTEK reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

DTEK published electricity outage schedules for Friday, October 31.

Information on electricity outages for Odesa region is currently available:

Dnipropetrovsk region:

Kyiv region:

And also Kyiv:

The company noted that updated information would be published in case of changes.

On Friday, October 31, consumption restriction measures will be applied around the clock in all regions of Ukraine. The volume of queues is from 0.5 to 3.