How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7

DTEK announced the electricity outage schedules for household consumers on November 7 in Kyiv, as well as in certain regions of Ukraine. Power will be cut in turns, covering different time intervals throughout the day. This was reported by DTEK on Telegram, according to UNN.

Currently, power outage schedules are available in Dnipropetrovsk region:

Odesa region:

Kyiv region:

And, in fact, Kyiv itself:

At the same time, DTEK noted that updated information would be published in case of changes.

Earlier, UNN, citing "Ukrenergo", reported that on November 7, consumption restriction measures would be forcibly applied in most regions of Ukraine. For household consumers, up to 1.5 queues will be applied.