How much did ministers earn in 2024: analysis of declarations

The total amount of declared monetary assets of government officials in 2024 amounted to more than UAH 219 million, which is 13% more than in the previous year. This was reported by YouControl, writes UNN.

Analysts of the YouControl R&D center analyzed the declarations of current members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the amount of income, including salary, as well as monetary assets for 2023-2024. Last year, the amount of monetary assets of ministers amounted to about UAH 219.4 million and exceeded the figure for 2023 by 13%. Also, the analysis of data indicates an increase in the level of salaries of government officials, the average annual figure in 2024 increased by 24% - reports YouControl.

Who earned the most

It is reported that in 2024 the average annual salary of members of the government was UAH 1.3 million. When calculating this indicator, the salaries of the recently appointed ministers Herman Smetanin and Oleksiy Chernyshov, who previously worked in state-owned companies where the salary level is higher, were not taken into account.

On average, the level of salaries in 2024 increased by 24% compared to 2023 among the current members of the Cabinet of Ministers. At the same time, the salary of three ministers in 2024 decreased by more than 7%. 13 representatives out of 21 members of the government have more than 50% of their total income from salary - reports YouControl.

Cash and foreign currency savings

The largest income for 2024 of UAH 37.5 million was declared by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov. More than two-thirds of this amount was the salary for his previous position at Naftogaz Ukraine. Chernyshov's salary level increased by 15% compared to 2023. In addition, among all members of the Cabinet of Ministers, he declared the largest amount of monetary assets, where their amount at the end of 2024 is about UAH 137 million.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared income in 2024 in the amount of UAH 9.7 million. This figure increased by 8.7% compared to 2023. In particular, this is due to an increase in salary of 16%. It was also affected by the income from the alienation of movable property of his wife Kateryna. The income from entrepreneurial activity of Kateryna Shmyhal in the amount of UAH 7.46 million is the main part of the income of the Prime Minister's family. The amount of monetary assets in 2024 is UAH 16.4 million, the main part of which is cash savings in dollars of Denys and Kateryna Shmyhal — $140,000 and $242,000, respectively.

Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin declared a salary of UAH 7.4 million in 2024. Herman Smetanin's income level in 2024 increased by 17% compared to the same indicator in 2023. Compared to 2023, Smetanin's salary decreased by 7.4%. In 2024, Smetanin declared UAH 4.4 million of monetary assets, which is 3 times more than the same indicator of the previous year. The increase occurred due to an increase in cash savings in dollars and funds placed in bank accounts.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov declared UAH 6.8 million. And as YouControl notes, despite the fact that Umerov is among the top five ministers with the highest income level in 2024, he is one of the 4 government officials whose figure decreased compared to 2023. In particular, the declared amount of monetary assets of the Minister of Defense in 2024 is UAH 4.4 million, which is 23% less than in 2023.

Mykhailo Fedorov closes the top five among members of the government in terms of income amount. For 2024, he declared almost UAH 6 million, which is almost 2 times more than the figure for 2023. According to reports, Mr. Fedorov's salary level in 2024 increased by almost 14% compared to 2023.

A significant part (81%) of the total income in the declaration for 2024 is the income of his wife from entrepreneurial activity. But the amount of monetary assets indicated in Mykhailo Fedorov's declaration for 2024 is 1.6 times less than in 2023 and amounts to more than UAH 900,000.

The income of the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba increased by more than 2 times.

Also, the income of the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk increased by 38%.

The leaders in terms of salary increase in 2024 were the above-mentioned Svitlana Hrynchuk (71%), Rustem Umerov (65%), Andriy Sybiha (55%) and the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliya Kalmykova (52%). It should be noted that in all, except the Minister of Defense, income mainly consists of salary - reports YouControl.

Several ministers' salaries account for more than 80% of total income:

Viktor Lyashko, Minister of Health - salary increased by 25% and amounts to UAH 1.5 million. Monetary assets decreased from UAH 2.2 million to UAH 700 thousand.

Igor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs - income almost unchanged: UAH 1.8 million, of which UAH 1.6 million is salary. Monetary assets increased by 20% to UAH 6.8 million.

Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications - salary decreased by 7.5% and amounted to UAH 1.2 million. Total income decreased by 4.4%.

Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy - salary increased by 26% to UAH 1.6 million, but total income fell threefold due to the lack of other sources. Monetary assets amount to UAH 15.1 million.

A decrease in income in 2024 also occurred in the Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi. The amount of his income decreased by 18% due to a decrease in the salary of his wife Viktoriya Dashutina.

An increase in the total amount of monetary assets by more than 2 times in 2024 occurred in 6 members of the Cabinet of Ministers. These are the above-mentioned Yulia Svyrydenko, Oleh Nemchinov and Herman Smetanin, as well as the Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych.

The total income in 2024 of the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi is UAH 2.1 million, which is 17.5% more than in 2023, mainly due to the income of family members. The salary in the Ministry of Education and Science increased by UAH 420 thousand, but the total salary figure decreased by 7.2% (by UAH 102 thousand) due to the termination of work at the National Center "Small Academy of Sciences of Ukraine".

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval declared UAH 4.9 million of income in 2024 — 9% more than in 2023. The Minister's salary amounted to UAH 1.3 million, which is 10% more than last year. At the same time, the amount of Koval's monetary assets remained almost unchanged — UAH 10.9 million.

