Millionaire with a criminal case. The chief lawyer of the NBU received more than UAH 6 million in 2024 in salary alone

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7384 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 23024 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47600 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140531 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77299 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68818 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64261 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40280 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31821 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusives
British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 25371 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 46380 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 28413 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 23426 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 9926 views
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 23024 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64800 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140531 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55493 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62258 views
Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5094 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29321 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32519 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29739 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62929 views
Millionaire with a criminal case. The chief lawyer of the NBU received more than UAH 6 million in 2024 in salary alone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

The director of the Legal Department of the NBU, Oleksandr Zima, received more than UAH 6 million in salary in 2024, while having a criminal case. He is suspected of abuse of power, which led to serious consequences.

Millionaire with a criminal case. The chief lawyer of the NBU received more than UAH 6 million in 2024 in salary alone

The director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zima, against whom the police are investigating a criminal case for abuse of power or official position, which led to serious consequences, received almost UAH 6.2 million in salary last year, writes UNN.

According to the declaration of Zima for 2024, he received 6,198,238 hryvnias of salary in the National Bank last year.

In addition, last year the chief lawyer of the NBU received UAH 36,585 in interest, UAH 164,046 in pension contributions from the NBU, UAH 35,274 from the corporate non-state pension fund of the National Bank. Another UAH 2,142,057 consisted of income in the amount of the nominal value of redeemed domestic government bonds.

Thus, last year, the total income of the chief lawyer of the NBU, Oleksandr Zima, amounted to more than 8.5 million hryvnias.

Interestingly, as in previous years, Oleksandr Zima does not indicate any income of his wife, Kateryna Zima.

According to the declaration, last year the chief lawyer of the NBU kept $170,000 in cash. Zima has GBP 35,870 and over UAH 1.6 million in bank accounts. In addition, he keeps another UAH 724,161 in gold bars.

It is worth noting that last year he paid for his daughter Anastasia's education in Great Britain for a total amount of almost UAH 1.4 million.

Perhaps such wealth of the director of the legal department of the National Bank would not cause surprise and outrage if it were not for one "but". Since the end of 2023, a criminal proceeding has been investigated against Oleksandr Zima, opened under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position, which led to serious consequences).

The case was opened because of his letter to the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals (DGF). In the document, Zima, who is simultaneously the director of the legal department of the NBU and the chairman of the Administrative Board of the DGF, on behalf of the National Bank, recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU. These lawsuits concerned the cancellation of fines in the amount of almost UAH 63.5 million and were filed even before the decision to liquidate the bank.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund heeded this recommendation and withdrew the lawsuits, which, according to Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

In the autumn of last year, Zima's case was transferred from the SBI to the investigation of the Pechersk Police Department of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers informed UNN that they plan to interrogate the chief lawyer of the NBU, and after handing him a notice of suspicion, the investigators will probably apply to the court to remove Zima from the position of director of the legal department of the NBU. The investigators also recognized the co-founders of Concord, Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, as victims in this criminal proceeding, which confirmed that Zima's actions caused harm.

According to Zima's declaration, he has not yet been removed from office and continues to work at the National Bank despite the criminal case over the alleged official crime.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Kyiv
