A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 5472 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 27591 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 61970 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 83095 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 79303 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 79014 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 210776 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 208816 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 165112 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108064 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
House stands, needs repair: UN reported on funds for Ukrainians to restore housing damaged by the aggressor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

Over 2.2 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have received "vital" cash assistance from UNHCR to restore damaged housing. This has allowed some families to return to their homes and repair them.

House stands, needs repair: UN reported on funds for Ukrainians to restore housing damaged by the aggressor

Windows were broken, the roof was full of holes, there was no electricity and no running water - the UN cited an example of a Ukrainian family returning to a village that was severely damaged by hostilities and occupation. Noting the gradual repairs that were carried out with funds from UNHCR, the organization reported that more than 2.2 million Ukrainians, 72% of whom are women and children, had benefited from "life-saving" assistance, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of Russian aggression, more than 2.2 million people, including internally displaced persons and returnees like Olena, have received vital cash assistance. Seventy-two percent of them are women and children.

- writes the UN Refugee Agency.

An example is given:

The life of 30-year-old Olena completely changed in February 2022. A few days before the start of the Russian invasion, she watched as soldiers approached her small village of Kokhanivka in the Kherson region of southeastern Ukraine. Soon after, the territory was occupied. Olena and her family were forced to flee.

The family stayed in other cities for many months, going, in particular, to Zhytomyr in central Ukraine, where they had relatives. Olena's hometown was recaptured by the Ukrainian army later in 2022. The area was heavily mined - it was impossible to return immediately. After the waiting period ended, the family returned home in January 2023.

But the village was severely damaged by hostilities and occupation. The house was partially destroyed. The windows were broken, and the roof was full of holes, but the biggest problem was that we had no electricity for eight months. Neighbors who had generators were kind enough to help us so that we could continue to live there.

- says Olena.

The family managed to:

  • while demining continued, Olena's family found solar panels to provide electricity;
    • people also received support from humanitarian organizations, including UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

      Later, circumstances became difficult again - the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed in June 2023.

      There were massive floods. Many houses near the river were completely flooded and damaged, and people could not stay there.

      - writes the UN Refugee Agency.

      Olena and her daughters moved to another house in the village. But there was no working water supply at all. People found a warm place in a public institution. At the same time, Russia continued to carry out air strikes. Villagers tried to find electricity and internet access there, due to the problem of regular power outages.

      Olena, about whom the UN Refugee Agency tells, for a year and a half she could not afford to repair the water pipes,

      She remained without running water until, according to the agency, at the beginning of 2024, she received cash assistance from UNHCR.

      This allowed the heroine of the UN Agency's report to pay for the repairs.

      So now she and her daughters have running water, UNHCR reports.

      Recall

      UNN reported that the number of Ukrainians who applied for refugee status in France sharply increased in 2025. This refers to more than 7,000 applications from January to May. This is due to the reduction of resources for Ukrainians and problems with housing and work.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

