House stands, needs repair: UN reported on funds for Ukrainians to restore housing damaged by the aggressor

Windows were broken, the roof was full of holes, there was no electricity and no running water - the UN cited an example of a Ukrainian family returning to a village that was severely damaged by hostilities and occupation. Noting the gradual repairs that were carried out with funds from UNHCR, the organization reported that more than 2.2 million Ukrainians, 72% of whom are women and children, had benefited from "life-saving" assistance, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of Russian aggression, more than 2.2 million people, including internally displaced persons and returnees like Olena, have received vital cash assistance. Seventy-two percent of them are women and children. - writes the UN Refugee Agency.

The life of 30-year-old Olena completely changed in February 2022. A few days before the start of the Russian invasion, she watched as soldiers approached her small village of Kokhanivka in the Kherson region of southeastern Ukraine. Soon after, the territory was occupied. Olena and her family were forced to flee.

The family stayed in other cities for many months, going, in particular, to Zhytomyr in central Ukraine, where they had relatives. Olena's hometown was recaptured by the Ukrainian army later in 2022. The area was heavily mined - it was impossible to return immediately. After the waiting period ended, the family returned home in January 2023.

But the village was severely damaged by hostilities and occupation. The house was partially destroyed. The windows were broken, and the roof was full of holes, but the biggest problem was that we had no electricity for eight months. Neighbors who had generators were kind enough to help us so that we could continue to live there. - says Olena.

while demining continued, Olena's family found solar panels to provide electricity;

people also received support from humanitarian organizations, including UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

Later, circumstances became difficult again - the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed in June 2023.

There were massive floods. Many houses near the river were completely flooded and damaged, and people could not stay there. - writes the UN Refugee Agency.

Olena and her daughters moved to another house in the village. But there was no working water supply at all. People found a warm place in a public institution. At the same time, Russia continued to carry out air strikes. Villagers tried to find electricity and internet access there, due to the problem of regular power outages.

Olena, about whom the UN Refugee Agency tells, for a year and a half she could not afford to repair the water pipes,

She remained without running water until, according to the agency, at the beginning of 2024, she received cash assistance from UNHCR.

This allowed the heroine of the UN Agency's report to pay for the repairs.

So now she and her daughters have running water, UNHCR reports.

