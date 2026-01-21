Hospitals provided with hygiene kits for wounded military personnel - Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The defense procurement agency "State Logistics Operator" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine delivered hygiene kits for wounded soldiers to hospitals. The first batch, worth over 26 million hryvnias, consists of 50,000 kits, including 2,000 for women, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted by the agency, these kits are part of the "wounded package", which includes adaptive clothing and hygiene products:

towel;

toothbrush and toothpaste;

shampoo and shower gel;

deodorant, cream and shaving products;

comb, cotton swabs, antiseptic;

wet and dry wipes, etc.

Female kits include hygiene products, cotton cosmetic pads, and a silicone hair tie.

Recall

At the end of 2025, the Ministry of Defense approved the concept of digital accounting and monitoring of fuel consumption and quality. In particular, fuel storage and transfer tanks will be gradually equipped with special sensors integrated with a digital accounting system.