02:30 PM
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
12:43 PM
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
10:55 AM
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
January 20, 01:37 PM
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
12:43 PM
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:55 AM
Hospitals provided with hygiene kits for wounded military personnel - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The State Rear Operator agency has supplied hygiene kits for wounded military personnel to hospitals. The first batch, worth over 26 million hryvnias, includes 50,000 kits, 2,000 of which are for women.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The defense procurement agency "State Logistics Operator" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine delivered hygiene kits for wounded soldiers to hospitals. The first batch, worth over 26 million hryvnias, consists of 50,000 kits, including 2,000 for women, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted by the agency, these kits are part of the "wounded package", which includes adaptive clothing and hygiene products:

  • towel;
    • toothbrush and toothpaste;
      • shampoo and shower gel;
        • deodorant, cream and shaving products;
          • comb, cotton swabs, antiseptic;
            • wet and dry wipes, etc.

              Female kits include hygiene products, cotton cosmetic pads, and a silicone hair tie.

              Recall

              At the end of 2025, the Ministry of Defense approved the concept of digital accounting and monitoring of fuel consumption and quality. In particular, fuel storage and transfer tanks will be gradually equipped with special sensors integrated with a digital accounting system.

