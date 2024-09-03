Hong Kong expects an alert due to the approach of tropical cyclone Yagi

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122170 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125589 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154893 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143806 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201846 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112520 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190145 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105156 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 63166 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 74998 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 48226 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100804 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 84215 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 205299 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201846 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190145 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216747 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204663 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 8997 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 31660 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151515 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154696 views
Hong Kong expects an alert due to the approach of tropical cyclone Yagi

Hong Kong expects an alert due to the approach of tropical cyclone Yagi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13807 views

Hong Kong is expecting to issue alert 1 due to the approach of tropical cyclone Yagi. The storm is 440 km off the coast and could lead to worsening weather conditions at the end of the week.

Hong Kong is likely to raise the alarm level due to the approach of tropical cyclone Yagi. UNN writes about this with reference to South China Morning Post.

Details

The Hong Kong Observatory has announced that Alert 1 is likely to be issued today between 17:00 and 20:00 in response to Tropical Cyclone Yagi, which is currently several hundred kilometers away. Although the storm will not have a direct impact on Hong Kong during the day, its gradual approach is expected to lead to stronger winds in the region later this week.

As of the morning, Tropical Storm Yagi was located about 440 kilometers southeast of the coast and was moving northwest at about 12 kilometers per hour across the northern South China Sea. The Observatory notes that the probability of a high wind signal No. 3 is relatively high as the cyclone's edges approach.

Storm Yagi is affecting weather conditions, with the Guangdong coast expected to experience worsening weather conditions later this week, including heavy squally showers and rough seas with significant swells.

Hong Kong residents were advised to keep an eye on events and current forecasts as the situation evolves.

Recall

At least 14 people have been killed by Tropical Storm Yagi in the Philippines. The storm has caused flight cancellations and suspended shipping, and forecasters predict that it could develop into a typhoon.

Storm in Japan brings heavy rains: three dead and dozens injured29.08.24, 06:17 • 20994 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

