Hong Kong expects an alert due to the approach of tropical cyclone Yagi

Hong Kong is likely to raise the alarm level due to the approach of tropical cyclone Yagi. UNN writes about this with reference to South China Morning Post.

Details

The Hong Kong Observatory has announced that Alert 1 is likely to be issued today between 17:00 and 20:00 in response to Tropical Cyclone Yagi, which is currently several hundred kilometers away. Although the storm will not have a direct impact on Hong Kong during the day, its gradual approach is expected to lead to stronger winds in the region later this week.

As of the morning, Tropical Storm Yagi was located about 440 kilometers southeast of the coast and was moving northwest at about 12 kilometers per hour across the northern South China Sea. The Observatory notes that the probability of a high wind signal No. 3 is relatively high as the cyclone's edges approach.

Storm Yagi is affecting weather conditions, with the Guangdong coast expected to experience worsening weather conditions later this week, including heavy squally showers and rough seas with significant swells.

Hong Kong residents were advised to keep an eye on events and current forecasts as the situation evolves.

Recall

At least 14 people have been killed by Tropical Storm Yagi in the Philippines. The storm has caused flight cancellations and suspended shipping, and forecasters predict that it could develop into a typhoon.

Storm in Japan brings heavy rains: three dead and dozens injured