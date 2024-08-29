Storm in Japan brings heavy rains: three dead and dozens injured

Storm Shanshan brought heavy rains and landslides to the southern island of Kyushu in Japan. Three people died and dozens were injured. This is reported by the Japan Meteorological Institute, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, Storm Shanshan reached Japan's southern main island of Kyushu. The storm brought heavy rains that began earlier in the week, causing landslides and other dangerous conditions.

The authorities reported that three people were killed in the landslides in Aichi Prefecture. The Japanese public broadcaster NHK also noted that dozens of people were injured in the disaster.

It is expected that by Friday morning, up to 1,100 millimeters of precipitation will fall in the southern parts of Kyushu, with wind gusts reaching over 200 kilometers per hour. Emergency services are working to eliminate the effects of the storm and provide assistance to the victims.

