Otake volcano erupts in Japan

The volcano Otake has begun erupting in the southwest of the Japanese island. This was reported by Kyodo News, according to UNN.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that a volcano on Japan's southwestern island erupted on Sunday morning (local time), urging climbers and others to take action to protect their lives.

The eruption occurred at 12:22 a.m. on Mount Otake on Suwanose Island, Kagoshima Prefecture. No injuries were reported, - the statement said.

After the eruption, the meteorological agency raised the warning level to three (out of five), which means that people should not approach the crater.

The agency warned of the possibility of large stones being thrown into the air within a radius of about 2 kilometers from the crater.

