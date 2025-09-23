$41.250.00
Hong Kong braces for super typhoon Ragasa: schools and businesses closed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Hong Kong is bracing for Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest this year, with winds up to 220 km/h. Schools and businesses are closed, hundreds of flights have been canceled, and sea levels are expected to rise.

Hong Kong braces for super typhoon Ragasa: schools and businesses closed

On Tuesday, Hong Kong braced for Super Typhoon Ragasa — the strongest tropical typhoon in the world this year, closing schools and some businesses, with most passenger flights suspended until Thursday morning. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, Typhoon Ragasa, with hurricane-force winds of up to 220 km/h (137 mph), is approaching the coast of China's southern province of Guangdong.

Authorities in the financial hub are expected to raise the typhoon signal to level 8 — the third strongest level — by 14:20 (GMT — 06:20). This will lead to the shutdown of most businesses and transport services. About 700 flights have already been disrupted.

On Monday, Ragasa swept through the northern Philippines, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order the emergency agency to go on full alert and mobilize all government agencies.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported that hurricane-force winds at sea and in the mountains are expected on Wednesday, and heavy rains could cause a significant storm surge and sea level rise in the densely populated city.

Warnings were issued about rising sea levels, which the observatory said would be similar to those observed during Typhoon Hato in 2017 and Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018, which caused billions of dollars in damage.

Water levels are expected to rise by approximately two meters along Hong Kong's coastal areas, with maximum levels potentially reaching 4-5 meters in some places. Residents are urged to take appropriate precautions.

Local authorities distributed sandbags on Monday for residents to reinforce their homes in low-lying areas, and many stocked up on essential goods.

Hurricane Gabrielle formed in the Atlantic: Bermuda residents urged to monitor situation

Long queues formed in supermarkets, milk and meat were sold out, and vegetable prices tripled in fresh produce markets.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange will remain open. It changed its policy late last year to continue trading in all weather conditions.

Residents of the world's gambling capital, Macau, are also preparing for a major impact from the elements: school closures and evacuation plans have been announced.

In China's technology hub, Shenzhen, authorities announced that they had prepared over 800 emergency shelters.

Taiwanese authorities evacuated more than 7,600 people from mountainous southern and eastern areas, and transport disruptions continued for a second day on Tuesday: 273 flights were canceled, and some railway services were also suspended.

Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - Bloomberg

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldWeather and environment
