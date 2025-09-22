Hurricane Gabrielle formed in the Atlantic: Bermuda residents urged to monitor situation

Hurricane Gabrielle formed Sunday in the open Atlantic Ocean southeast of Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Narda emerged far off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Gabrielle was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane after its maximum sustained winds reached 120 km/h. Gabrielle's center was located approximately 515 kilometers southeast of Bermuda and was moving northwest at 17 km/h.

The Hurricane Center reported that Gabrielle could become a powerful hurricane early this week, as it is expected to gradually strengthen from steady to rapid over the next 24 hours. According to the current forecast, Gabrielle was expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday.

A hurricane hunter found that the storm had hurricane force and was moving in a north-northwesterly direction. However, the center reported that a northerly course was expected on Monday. Coastal watches and warnings are not yet in effect, but meteorologists urged Bermuda residents to monitor the situation closely.

Large ocean swells generated by Gabrielle are affecting Bermuda and are expected to reach the eastern coast from North Carolina in the U.S. north to the Atlantic coast of Canada in the coming days.

In the Pacific, Narda emerged far off the coast of Mexico on Sunday afternoon and posed no threat to land.

The Hurricane Center reported that Narda's maximum sustained winds were about 65 km/h. It was located approximately 386 kilometers southeast of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, moving northwest at 17 km/h. According to the center, Narda could develop into a hurricane as it moves further away from the coast.

