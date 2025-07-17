$41.810.01
His name is LUCAS: The US is developing its own version of a kamikaze drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2126 views

The United States has developed a low-cost combat drone, LUCAS, designed to compete with Iran's Shahed-136. The system, created by SpektreWorks, is ready for production and integration with US forces.

The United States has unveiled its own low-cost combat drone, designed to compete with the widely used Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munition.

This happened as part of an effort to expand affordable air force options for modern battlefields, writes UNN with reference to Defence Blog.

Details

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth inspected the new Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) during a multi-domain autonomous systems demonstration in the Pentagon courtyard.

The system, developed by Arizona-based defense contractor SpektreWorks, aims to create a flexible, adaptable platform that can support distributed operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

SpektreWorks described LUCAS as a "robust and cost-effective Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) designed to operate in austere environments with minimal logistical requirements."

The drone's open architecture allows it to integrate diverse payloads, offering a modular approach to intelligence, strike, and communication support missions.

LUCAS is capable of operating as a target drone or as a combat system with additional power. It features multiple launch configurations, including rocket-assisted takeoff (RATO) and truck-based deployment, making it suitable for rapid deployment by non-specialized personnel.

Pentagon pressures Japan and Australia on actions in potential war with China over Taiwan - FT13.07.25, 01:27 • 4595 views

The new one-way attack drone supports autonomous collaborative missions and provides network-centric strike capabilities at a cost significantly less than traditional systems.

The drone uses the attributed FLM 131 platform and is equipped with highly compatible guidance systems designed to meet stringent size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements. Its payload network allows for remote switching and activation of onboard systems during flight and supports both 28V and 12V power sources.

According to SpektreWorks, LUCAS will also function as a communication relay within the Multi-Domain Unmanned System Communication (MUSIC) network. This capability is expected to enhance secure communication between US forces and their allies, especially in conflict environments where traditional networks are vulnerable.

The introduction of LUCAS comes amid growing interest in affordable, disposable drones capable of augmenting traditional air forces.

Iran's Shahed series drones have garnered global attention due to their use in Ukraine and the Middle East, prompting American defense planners to seek similar systems with enhanced capabilities and reusability.

Defense analysts argue that LUCAS can provide the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) with a valuable tool for distributed maritime operations and countering large-scale drone attacks.

SpektreWorks confirmed that LUCAS is now successfully tested and ready for production, and can be integrated with US forces and their allies in the near future.

Addition

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued new directives to accelerate the production and deployment of drones in the US Army. This will allow commanders to independently procure and test drones, removing bureaucratic restrictions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
The Pentagon
Shahed-136
United States
Iran
