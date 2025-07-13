Pentagon pressures Japan and Australia on actions in potential war with China over Taiwan - FT

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 06:07 PM • 14789 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 39107 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 68008 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 62945 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 69326 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 203393 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 202565 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 163429 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107580 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85718 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
64%
751mm
Popular news
Strengthening air defense, investments in production and more: Zelenskyy summarized the Ukraine Recovery ConferenceJuly 12, 02:34 PM • 9976 views
We will continue to work towards an agreement, but are ready for countermeasures: the EU reacted to Trump's 30% tariffsJuly 12, 03:23 PM • 9738 views
The less politicization, the better: lawyers, military personnel, and MPs on Shabunin's caseJuly 12, 03:56 PM • 10328 views
Used a pseudonym: Finnish president secretly participated in a triathlon competitionJuly 12, 04:19 PM • 9116 views
An explosion occurred in DniproJuly 12, 04:47 PM • 31009 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 203393 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 202565 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 187407 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 209203 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 240278 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 62945 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 61980 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 66299 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 105109 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 122348 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Pentagon pressures Japan and Australia on actions in potential war with China over Taiwan - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

The Pentagon is demanding that Japan and Australia clearly define their actions in the event of a US-China war over Taiwan, causing frustration among allies. This is part of US efforts to strengthen deterrence and prepare for a potential conflict.

Pentagon pressures Japan and Australia on actions in potential war with China over Taiwan - FT

The Pentagon is pressuring Japan and Australia to clearly define their actions in the event of a US-China war over Taiwan. This was reported by Financial Times, citing five unnamed individuals familiar with the negotiations, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication's sources, this pressure is causing frustration among the two most important US allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

Elbridge Colby, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development, has been pressing this issue in meetings with Japanese and Australian defense officials in recent months. ... These efforts are his latest attempt to persuade US allies in the Indo-Pacific to strengthen deterrence and prepare for a potential war over Taiwan.

- the article says.

Subsequently, Colby wrote on social media platform X that the Pentagon is implementing President Donald Trump's program of "restoring deterrence and achieving peace through strength," which includes "calling on allies to increase defense spending and other efforts related to our collective defense."

In turn, a US defense official stated that the "main topic" of negotiations with allies was to "intensify and accelerate efforts to strengthen deterrence in a balanced and fair manner."

We do not seek war. Nor do we seek to dominate China itself. We want to ensure that the United States and its allies have the military power to ensure diplomacy and guarantee peace.

- the publication quotes the interlocutor.

China's exercises around Taiwan: G7 countries issued a joint statement07.04.25, 02:43 • 4839 views

It is indicated that the negotiations include efforts aimed at persuading allies to increase defense spending amid growing concerns about China's threat to Taiwan, "but the request for commitments related to a war over the island is a new demand from the US."

Specific operational planning and training that have direct application to the contingency in Taiwan are moving forward with Japan and Australia. But this request caught Tokyo and Canberra by surprise, as the US itself does not give Taiwan a "blank check guarantee."

- another source told the media.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Japan stated that it is "difficult to answer a hypothetical question about a 'Taiwan emergency'." They noted that any response "will be implemented on an individual and specific basis in accordance with the constitution, international law, and domestic laws and regulations."

Context

Taiwan stated that China increased military pressure in the region in May, deploying dozens of warships and government vessels daily as part of an "extreme pressure campaign."

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset called on partners in Asia to increase defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product, warning that more urgent preparation is needed for a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Trump plans to increase arms sales to Taiwan: what will change in US-China relations30.05.25, 16:04 • 2849 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Elbridge Colby
Financial Times
The Pentagon
Australia
Donald Trump
Taiwan
China
Japan
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9