High-ranking State Customs Service official detained, schemes in border regions blocked: Ukraine conducts large-scale special operation

In Ukraine, law enforcement conducted a large-scale special operation to eliminate criminal schemes at customs in Kyiv and Odesa, as well as in Chernivtsi and Volyn regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

The Security Service, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, and the Bureau of Economic Security, conducted a large-scale special operation to eliminate criminal schemes at customs. Within 24 hours, the SBU detained a high-ranking official of the State Customs Service in Kyiv and blocked schemes in three border regions at once. - the report says.

It is noted that in Kyiv, the deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation of the State Customs Service was detained for bribery. According to the case materials, the official "earned" money from draft dodgers and foreign migrants.

It was documented how the official offered military conscripts to avoid mobilization for money. To do this, he registered draft dodgers as "public diplomats" in a Kyiv public association that operates on behalf of a well-known international organization. The official is also suspected of receiving bribes from illegal migrants from the Middle East who planned to travel to the European Union. For various sums, he promised illegal immigrants assistance in avoiding deportation and unhindered travel to the EU. - the SBU reported.

Currently, the official and his accomplice are being prepared for suspicions under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Odesa, four officials of the anti-smuggling department of the local customs were exposed, who demanded money from entrepreneurs for not creating artificial obstacles during the export of goods from Ukraine.

Also in the region, searches were conducted at the officials of one of the customs posts, who took bribes for customs clearance of products without paying customs duties.

In Volyn, officials of the regional customs were exposed who groundlessly processed duty-free import of foreign cars, which caused damage to the state budget of at least 2.7 million hryvnias.

In Chernivtsi region, customs officials were exposed who facilitated the contraband export to the EU of more than 250 boxes of cigarettes totaling 11 million hryvnias.

These operations were carried out as part of the SBU's systemic work to ensure counterintelligence protection of border infrastructure, as well as to counter systemic threats to state governance. Among other things, this includes preventing the influence of foreign special services on state border officials, preventing illegal migration, arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and other attempts to undermine Ukraine's national security. In the first half of 2025 alone, based on SBU materials, the State Customs Service drew up 113 administrative protocols on customs violations, as a result of which more than 157 million hryvnias were additionally accrued to the state budget. Also during this period, the Security Service seized smuggled goods worth more than 62 million hryvnias. In total, in 6 months of this year, SBU employees provided operational support in more than 800 proceedings related to crimes at the border. - the SBU reported.

Based on the exposed schemes, investigations are ongoing, initiated by law enforcement officers under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);

Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence);

Part 3 of Art. 201-3 (smuggling of goods);

Art. 190 (fraud);

Art. 364 (abuse of power or official position).

The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Earlier, UNN reported that searches are being conducted at the Chernivtsi, Volyn, and Odesa customs offices. The investigation suspects assistance in the illegal export of counterfeit cigarettes to Romania under the guise of other goods.