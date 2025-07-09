High-ranking State Customs Service official detained, schemes in border regions blocked: Ukraine conducts large-scale special operation

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM • 6306 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 8017 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 21307 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 45325 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 28116 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 68237 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 47513 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 66225 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 89036 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 199582 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.3m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 97676 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhaustedJuly 9, 08:28 AM • 68428 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 73490 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 36816 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 26158 views
Publications
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 6306 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 27267 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 45325 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 199582 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 251470 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 74359 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 233735 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 415911 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 247116 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 357281 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

High-ranking State Customs Service official detained, schemes in border regions blocked: Ukraine conducts large-scale special operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

Law enforcement conducted a large-scale special operation to eliminate criminal schemes at customs in Kyiv, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Volyn regions. A high-ranking State Customs Service official was detained, and officials who demanded bribes and facilitated smuggling were exposed.

High-ranking State Customs Service official detained, schemes in border regions blocked: Ukraine conducts large-scale special operation

In Ukraine, law enforcement conducted a large-scale special operation to eliminate criminal schemes at customs in Kyiv and Odesa, as well as in Chernivtsi and Volyn regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

The Security Service, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, and the Bureau of Economic Security, conducted a large-scale special operation to eliminate criminal schemes at customs. Within 24 hours, the SBU detained a high-ranking official of the State Customs Service in Kyiv and blocked schemes in three border regions at once.

- the report says.

It is noted that in Kyiv, the deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation of the State Customs Service was detained for bribery. According to the case materials, the official "earned" money from draft dodgers and foreign migrants.

It was documented how the official offered military conscripts to avoid mobilization for money. To do this, he registered draft dodgers as "public diplomats" in a Kyiv public association that operates on behalf of a well-known international organization. The official is also suspected of receiving bribes from illegal migrants from the Middle East who planned to travel to the European Union. For various sums, he promised illegal immigrants assistance in avoiding deportation and unhindered travel to the EU.

- the SBU reported.

Currently, the official and his accomplice are being prepared for suspicions under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Odesa, four officials of the anti-smuggling department of the local customs were exposed, who demanded money from entrepreneurs for not creating artificial obstacles during the export of goods from Ukraine.

Also in the region, searches were conducted at the officials of one of the customs posts, who took bribes for customs clearance of products without paying customs duties.

In Volyn, officials of the regional customs were exposed who groundlessly processed duty-free import of foreign cars, which caused damage to the state budget of at least 2.7 million hryvnias.

In Chernivtsi region, customs officials were exposed who facilitated the contraband export to the EU of more than 250 boxes of cigarettes totaling 11 million hryvnias.

These operations were carried out as part of the SBU's systemic work to ensure counterintelligence protection of border infrastructure, as well as to counter systemic threats to state governance. Among other things, this includes preventing the influence of foreign special services on state border officials, preventing illegal migration, arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and other attempts to undermine Ukraine's national security. In the first half of 2025 alone, based on SBU materials, the State Customs Service drew up 113 administrative protocols on customs violations, as a result of which more than 157 million hryvnias were additionally accrued to the state budget. Also during this period, the Security Service seized smuggled goods worth more than 62 million hryvnias. In total, in 6 months of this year, SBU employees provided operational support in more than 800 proceedings related to crimes at the border.

- the SBU reported.

Based on the exposed schemes, investigations are ongoing, initiated by law enforcement officers under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);
    • Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);
      • Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence);
        • Part 3 of Art. 201-3 (smuggling of goods);
          • Art. 190 (fraud);
            • Art. 364 (abuse of power or official position).

              The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

              Recall

              Earlier, UNN reported that searches are being conducted at the Chernivtsi, Volyn, and Odesa customs offices. The investigation suspects assistance in the illegal export of counterfeit cigarettes to Romania under the guise of other goods.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              Crimes and emergencies
              State Customs Service of Ukraine
              Chernivtsi Oblast
              National Police of Ukraine
              Volyn Oblast
              Security Service of Ukraine
              European Union
              Romania
              Ukraine
              Odesa
              Kyiv
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9