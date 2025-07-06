High fire hazard level in Kyiv and the region on July 7-9 6 July 2025

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital were urged to be careful during recreation in the coming day and subsequent days, as according to forecasters, an extraordinary level of fire danger will prevail in the city and region.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) and the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns that on July 7-9, an extraordinary level of fire danger will prevail in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

The administration of the capital of Ukraine urged Kyiv residents and guests of Kyiv to be careful when recreating in nature:

do not make fires in unsuitable places;

observe fire safety rules while staying, in particular, on river floodplains and household plots;

they also advise not to burn stubble, garbage, and plant residues.

Recall

On July 7, hot weather with air temperatures up to +33 degrees, in places up to +36, is expected in Ukraine. Rains with thunderstorms are predicted only in the western regions, while the rest of the territory will be dry and sunny.