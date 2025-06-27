Hid child's body in freezer: Odesa region completes investigation into mother and her cohabitant

In the Odesa region, police completed an investigation into a mother and her cohabitant, who left a tiny child without help, and after its death hid the body in a freezer. They face up to eight years in prison for the crime, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast.

Details

At the end of January this year, the body of a boy aged 1 year and 3 months was found in a freezer in an apartment in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa, where the baby lived with his older sister, an 18-year-old mother, and her 44-year-old cohabitant, who had spent over 12 years in places of deprivation of liberty for property crimes - the report says.

Law enforcement officers detained the defendants. The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention without the right to bail.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that as a result of the woman's negligence towards her son, the baby suffered thermal burns on several parts of his body, which, according to expert conclusions, are classified as severe bodily injuries and are life-threatening. The mother and her cohabitant observed the symptoms of the child's injury, including loss of consciousness and respiratory distress, but did not seek medical help. As a result, the boy died.

According to the forensic medical examination, death occurred precisely due to severe burns sustained by the child.

To conceal the fact of the baby's death, the mother's cohabitant wrapped his body in film, hid it in a bag, and then in a freezer, where it lay for about two weeks until it was discovered by police - the report says.

Teenager's murder on the funicular in Kyiv: court extended arrest of a UDO employee

Investigators accused the defendants of knowingly abandoning a person in a life-threatening state, deprived of the ability to take self-preservation measures due to their young age, if the person who abandoned them was obligated to care for this person and had the ability to provide assistance, if they caused the death of the person.

The woman was also notified of suspicion of maliciously failing to perform her statutory duties to care for a child, which led to grave consequences. The cohabitant was charged with desecrating the body of the deceased child.

The defendants in the case face up to eight years in prison for the committed crime. The two-year-old girl, who was also raised in this family, is currently in a children's institution.

In addition, law enforcement officers separated into a separate proceeding materials under Part 2 of Art. 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding officials of local self-government bodies authorized to protect the rights and interests of children, who failed to perform their official duties regarding the protection of life and health of minors due to negligent or unscrupulous attitude towards them, which led to the death of a minor child. The investigation in this direction continues.

Addition

In Odesa, a man was detained and notified of suspicion for the murder of seven-year-old Solomiya Tarasiuk, whose body was found with signs of violent death. The court sent him into custody without the right to bail; for the crime, the man faces life imprisonment.