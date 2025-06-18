$41.530.01
Teenager's murder on the funicular in Kyiv: court extended arrest of a UDO employee 18 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention for UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of murdering a teenager on the funicular. He faces life imprisonment, he pleads not guilty.

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention for State Security Department officer Artem Kosov, accused of murdering teenager Maksym Materukhin at the funicular station in Kyiv. A UNN journalist was informed of this by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the court extended the suspect's pre-trial detention measure for 60 days.

Additions

On April 8, law enforcement officer Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional homicide after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at the funicular station in Kyiv. According to the "Zmina" Football Sports School, the deceased was their 16-year-old trainee.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that the law enforcement officer suspected of murdering the teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv does not admit his guilt.

On April 9, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer to custody for 60 days, without the right to post bail.

On May 8, it was reported that SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. The State Security Department employee who killed the teenager in the Kyiv funicular faces life imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
