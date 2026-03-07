Hezbollah actively prepared for war with Israel in recent months and rearmed – Reuters
The Lebanese group Hezbollah has been actively rearming with missiles and drones, preparing for a conflict with Israel. The organization has focused on precision-guided munitions to counter the technological superiority of the Israeli army.
The Lebanese group "Hezbollah" has been extensively rearming its arsenal of missiles and drones, anticipating the imminent start of a new direct conflict. Using Iranian support and its own underground factories, the organization sought to restore its combat capability after the devastating clashes of 2024. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Sources in Lebanon and Israel confirm that resupply efforts continued uninterrupted, although this was not officially reported. The group focused on acquiring high-precision weapons to counter the technological superiority of the Israeli army on the battlefield.
Representatives of Hezbollah's press office refuse to comment on the details of military operations, but emphasize their readiness to continue hostilities in the context of the full-scale war that has engulfed the Middle East.
Escalation of the conflict and Lebanon's involvement in the war
We will not comment on our military operations, but "Hezbollah" has decided to fight to the last breath
The organization, founded by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has already begun an active phase of attacks, launching a series of missiles and drones at Israeli targets. These actions finally dragged Lebanon into the regional conflict, turning the country's territory into an arena of large-scale clashes. Military analysts note that Hezbollah's current preparations were significantly deeper than in previous years, as the group's leadership was preparing to fight "to the last breath."
