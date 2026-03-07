Hezbollah actively prepared for war with Israel in recent months and rearmed – Reuters

The Lebanese group "Hezbollah" has been extensively rearming its arsenal of missiles and drones, anticipating the imminent start of a new direct conflict. Using Iranian support and its own underground factories, the organization sought to restore its combat capability after the devastating clashes of 2024. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Sources in Lebanon and Israel confirm that resupply efforts continued uninterrupted, although this was not officially reported. The group focused on acquiring high-precision weapons to counter the technological superiority of the Israeli army on the battlefield.

Israel Defense Forces announce strike on Iranian 'command center' in Lebanon, hundreds dead - media

Representatives of Hezbollah's press office refuse to comment on the details of military operations, but emphasize their readiness to continue hostilities in the context of the full-scale war that has engulfed the Middle East.

Escalation of the conflict and Lebanon's involvement in the war

We will not comment on our military operations, but "Hezbollah" has decided to fight to the last breath – said the head of the group's press office, Youssef al-Zein.

The organization, founded by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has already begun an active phase of attacks, launching a series of missiles and drones at Israeli targets. These actions finally dragged Lebanon into the regional conflict, turning the country's territory into an arena of large-scale clashes. Military analysts note that Hezbollah's current preparations were significantly deeper than in previous years, as the group's leadership was preparing to fight "to the last breath."

Netanyahu and Katz ordered the military to "advance" and "seize" new heights in Lebanon amid Hezbollah's statements about "open war"