01:30 AM
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
11:10 PM
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Hezbollah actively prepared for war with Israel in recent months and rearmed – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The Lebanese group Hezbollah has been actively rearming with missiles and drones, preparing for a conflict with Israel. The organization has focused on precision-guided munitions to counter the technological superiority of the Israeli army.

Hezbollah actively prepared for war with Israel in recent months and rearmed – Reuters

The Lebanese group "Hezbollah" has been extensively rearming its arsenal of missiles and drones, anticipating the imminent start of a new direct conflict. Using Iranian support and its own underground factories, the organization sought to restore its combat capability after the devastating clashes of 2024. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Sources in Lebanon and Israel confirm that resupply efforts continued uninterrupted, although this was not officially reported. The group focused on acquiring high-precision weapons to counter the technological superiority of the Israeli army on the battlefield.

Israel Defense Forces announce strike on Iranian 'command center' in Lebanon, hundreds dead - media06.03.26, 21:54 • 4834 views

Representatives of Hezbollah's press office refuse to comment on the details of military operations, but emphasize their readiness to continue hostilities in the context of the full-scale war that has engulfed the Middle East.

Escalation of the conflict and Lebanon's involvement in the war

We will not comment on our military operations, but "Hezbollah" has decided to fight to the last breath

– said the head of the group's press office, Youssef al-Zein.

The organization, founded by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has already begun an active phase of attacks, launching a series of missiles and drones at Israeli targets. These actions finally dragged Lebanon into the regional conflict, turning the country's territory into an arena of large-scale clashes. Military analysts note that Hezbollah's current preparations were significantly deeper than in previous years, as the group's leadership was preparing to fight "to the last breath."

Netanyahu and Katz ordered the military to "advance" and "seize" new heights in Lebanon amid Hezbollah's statements about "open war"03.03.26, 19:05 • 5839 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Lebanon
Iran