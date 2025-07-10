$41.770.07
Heavy rains in Lviv region: two rivers overflowed, houses and roads flooded, thousands without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 437 views

In the Lviv region, due to heavy rains, the Shchyrka and Zubra rivers overflowed, flooding houses, streets, and cars in several villages. Over 44,000 subscribers were left without electricity, and Lviv recorded the highest amount of precipitation.

Heavy rains in Lviv region: two rivers overflowed, houses and roads flooded, thousands without electricity

Bad weather is raging in the Lviv region, due to rains, two rivers overflowed their banks, houses and roads were flooded, a small landslide occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in Solonka, there are power outages, most precipitation fell in Lviv, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of downpours, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the Shchyrka and Zubra rivers overflowed their banks due to heavy rains in the Lviv region on the night of July 10. As specified by the head of the Regional Military Administration, this happened in the Lviv district. In the villages of Sknylov, Zubra, and Sokilnyky, according to the State Emergency Service, water flooded streets, residential buildings, and cars.

The Lviv - Pustomyty - Medenychi road is also partially flooded.

In the village of Sknylov, rescuers evacuated four people, including two children, and also rescued two dogs.

Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters10.07.25, 09:16 • 7720 views

For operational coordination of actions and elimination of the consequences of bad weather, as Kozytskyi reported, a meeting of the regional commission on TEB and NS was held.

Key points, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration:

  • as a result of flooding in the settlements of Sknylov, Zubra, Sokilnyky, and Zymna Voda, the following were affected: the Lviv - Pustomyty - Medenychi highway, 22 streets, about 180 cars, and 200 residential buildings. Water also entered a kindergarten and an outpatient clinic in Sokilnyky;
    • the largest amount of precipitation was recorded in Lviv. In the city, 9 streets and 25 roofs were flooded. In some places, there are disruptions in the operation of traffic lights. Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing;
      • traffic has started to be allowed on the section in Sokilnyky. The roadside has been reinforced there, but traffic has not yet been fully restored. Also, as a result of bad weather in Solonka on the Kyiv-Chop highway, a small landslide occurred on the roadbed, and appropriate equipment is working. There are no other complications in traffic on other sections;
        • in total, more than 44 thousand subscribers in the region are without electricity.

          Representatives of the regional center for disease control and prevention, according to Kozytskyi, confirmed their readiness for prompt testing of drinking water quality. "In case of aggravation of the situation, there are enough reagents. Preventive work is being carried out, and drinking water quality measurements are taken regularly," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

          As a result of the meeting, according to him, the heads of city, settlement, and rural communities were instructed to organize an inspection of destroyed (damaged) buildings and structures, establish the extent of the damage, and determine the amount of funds needed for their restoration.

          "The situation is under control, the water level is decreasing. All necessary services are working on site. The situation is being monitored," Kozytskyi reported.

          State Emergency Service specialists, as indicated, are pumping water from the territory of the electrical substation using motor pumps.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          News of the WorldEvents
