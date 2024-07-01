Heavy rain and large hail: bad weather reported in Volyn
Kyiv • UNN
Heavy rain and large hail reportedly fell in the Volyn region, according to social media.
Details
"Hail the size of a quail's egg on the Lutsk-Lviv highway," Volynblog's Telegram channel reported.
People on social media show photos and videos of the bad weather.
Addendum
Earlier, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reportedthat rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected in western Ukraine on July 1 .
