Heavy fighting is taking place, the situation is tense: Syrskyi on the Kupyansk direction

"I made a regular working visit to military units and subdivisions defending the Kupyansk sector. The operational situation remains tense. Heavy fighting is taking place in all sectors of the frontline. The enemy continues to conduct high-intensity assault operations and is constantly pulling up new reserves," wrote Syrsky.

He said he had heard reports from commanders directly at the control points.

"I held operational meetings. We considered possible scenarios of enemy actions, taking into account the results of intelligence. In order to resolve issues that are critical to the sustainability of defense, the necessary instructions were given and forces and means were redeployed," said Syrskyi.

According to him, the main priorities remain effective intelligence, coordinated use of all means of fire, protection of Ukrainian units by means of electronic warfare, and preservation of servicemen's lives.

The head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Evlash reportedthat the enemy failed to capture the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region, as stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Heavy fighting and artillery duels are taking place near the village.