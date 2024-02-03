Heavy fighting is taking place, the situation is tense: Syrskyi on the Kupyansk direction

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 61538 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116112 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121381 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163484 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266575 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176657 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166793 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236920 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 82742 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60370 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96154 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57237 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38232 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266575 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247786 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234014 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116112 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100461 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116989 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117656 views
Heavy fighting is taking place, the situation is tense: Syrskyi on the Kupyansk direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35820 views

Heavy fighting is taking place along the entire frontline in the Kupyansk sector as Ukrainian troops try to defend their positions, while the enemy continues assault operations and brings in new reserves, said Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, visited military units and subdivisions that are defending the Kupyansk sector. According to him, heavy fighting is taking place in all parts of the frontline. The enemy continues to conduct high-intensity assault operations and is constantly pulling up new reserves, UNN reports.

"I made a regular working visit to military units and subdivisions defending the Kupyansk sector. The operational situation remains tense. Heavy fighting is taking place in all sectors of the frontline. The enemy continues to conduct high-intensity assault operations and is constantly pulling up new reserves," wrote Syrsky.

He said he had heard reports from commanders directly at the control points.

"I held operational meetings. We considered possible scenarios of enemy actions, taking into account the results of intelligence. In order to resolve issues that are critical to the sustainability of defense, the necessary instructions were given and forces and means were redeployed," said Syrskyi.

According to him, the main priorities remain effective intelligence, coordinated use of all means of fire, protection of Ukrainian units by means of electronic warfare, and preservation of servicemen's lives.

Addendum

The head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Evlash reportedthat the enemy failed to capture the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region, as stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Heavy fighting and artillery duels are taking place near the village.

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

