Heating situation in Kyiv is relatively under control - KMDA

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:38 PM • 1474 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 3170 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 5396 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 9506 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11784 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12068 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12757 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11846 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17154 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10284 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 14608 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 20519 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 7254 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 21988 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk12:31 PM • 7492 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17153 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 22004 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 36808 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 51027 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 63975 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Iraq
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24573 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59261 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 51867 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56549 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 57868 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Heating situation in Kyiv is relatively under control - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Acting First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev stated that there is a separate work plan for heating for each building in Kyiv. This allows the situation to be considered under control, despite the draining of water from heating systems.

Heating situation in Kyiv is relatively under control - KMDA

A separate heating work plan has been developed for each building in the city. This was announced during a briefing by the acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Panteleiev, as reported by UNN.

Details

He noted that the current benchmark is the progress in the number of buildings being connected to heating.

"For each building, for each microdistrict, there is a corresponding work plan. Today, we are focusing on certain progress in the number of buildings that will have heating, and thus we can say that the situation today is relatively under control," Panteleiev said.

Recall

Kyiv's utility services are draining water from the heating systems of residential buildings to prevent the networks from freezing and pipes from being damaged during frosts and emergency power outages. This decision is related to the shutdown of the thermal power plant in the capital.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv