Heating situation in Kyiv is relatively under control - KMDA

A separate heating work plan has been developed for each building in the city. This was announced during a briefing by the acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Panteleiev, as reported by UNN.

Details

He noted that the current benchmark is the progress in the number of buildings being connected to heating.

"For each building, for each microdistrict, there is a corresponding work plan. Today, we are focusing on certain progress in the number of buildings that will have heating, and thus we can say that the situation today is relatively under control," Panteleiev said.

Recall

Kyiv's utility services are draining water from the heating systems of residential buildings to prevent the networks from freezing and pipes from being damaged during frosts and emergency power outages. This decision is related to the shutdown of the thermal power plant in the capital.