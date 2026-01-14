Heating situation in Kyiv is relatively under control - KMDA
Kyiv • UNN
Acting First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev stated that there is a separate work plan for heating for each building in Kyiv. This allows the situation to be considered under control, despite the draining of water from heating systems.
Details
He noted that the current benchmark is the progress in the number of buildings being connected to heating.
"For each building, for each microdistrict, there is a corresponding work plan. Today, we are focusing on certain progress in the number of buildings that will have heating, and thus we can say that the situation today is relatively under control," Panteleiev said.
Recall
Kyiv's utility services are draining water from the heating systems of residential buildings to prevent the networks from freezing and pipes from being damaged during frosts and emergency power outages. This decision is related to the shutdown of the thermal power plant in the capital.