Heating season 2025: Ukraine plans to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas by November, but this may not be enough

The government has set the task of accumulating 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas in storage facilities by early November. However, this volume does not guarantee an unhindered passage of the heating season due to military risks. This was reported by Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of "NEC Ukrenergo", as reported by UNN.

The government's declared goal of gas accumulation by early November this year is 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas in storage facilities. This figure is very close to what was accumulated on the same date last year. - he reported.

Boyko also noted that given the current gas volume, technical capabilities, and financial capabilities, "which have significantly improved recently due to the work of Naftogaz management," this is quite enough to reach the planned indicators.

He emphasized that there is enough time, but this figure, according to Boyko, does not guarantee "a successful winter."

Let's be frank. There is a military risk. And in the last heating season, when Russia began attacking our gas production infrastructure, we faced the need to organize import supplies to replace the temporary loss of gas. - Boyko added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on preparations for the heating season.

He identified three main points that were discussed at the Staff meeting. Among them are energy preparation, procurement of additional air defense systems, and necessary gas volumes.