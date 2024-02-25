Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: one of the main modern narratives of Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of our government

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, said that one of the main current narratives of the Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of the government in Ukraine. Lytvynenko said this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

One of the main contemporary narratives of Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of our government. But when they encroach on our legitimacy, I would advise you to start with what is happening in the Russian Federation itself. With the repressions after February 24, they have actually turned the political landscape of Russia into a Central Russian plain. The scale of these repressions has long been on par not only with Brezhnev's but also Khrushchev's times, and in terms of imprisonment, it has long since reached the Stalinist times, - Lytvynenko said.

Details

He added that as of the beginning of 2024, 1,871 people are considered to be involved in politically motivated criminal prosecutions in Russia. More than 605 people are considered to be allegedly repressed political prisoners. Lytvynenko also noted that the death of Alexei Navalny shows that the Russian authorities are afraid of their people and the world, which is responding harshly to Russia's aggressive policy.

Therefore, when Russians start talking about legitimacy, we can clearly realize that these are the consequences of their fears, the consequences of transferring their own inner horror to others. All of this is today's Russian reality. Which they want to transfer to Ukraine. And not only to Ukraine, but to all the countries that were once captured by the Soviet Union, - added the head of the SZR.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba statedthat the main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within, sow internal conflicts, and separate Ukraine from its allies.