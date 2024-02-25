Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: one of the main modern narratives of Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of our government

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34209 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 128748 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79424 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 295707 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196025 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252154 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158252 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372266 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 59888 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 128748 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 295707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219968 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248250 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22985 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30832 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30578 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79589 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86598 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: one of the main modern narratives of Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of our government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24142 views

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine said that one of the main current narratives of the Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: one of the main modern narratives of Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of our government

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, said that one of the main current narratives of the Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of the government in Ukraine. Lytvynenko said this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

One of the main contemporary narratives of Russians is to undermine the legitimacy of our government. But when they encroach on our legitimacy, I would advise you to start with what is happening in the Russian Federation itself. With the repressions after February 24, they have actually turned the political landscape of Russia into a Central Russian plain. The scale of these repressions has long been on par not only with Brezhnev's but also Khrushchev's times, and in terms of imprisonment, it has long since reached the Stalinist times,

- Lytvynenko said.

Details

He added that as of the beginning of 2024, 1,871 people are considered to be involved in politically motivated criminal prosecutions in Russia. More than 605 people are considered to be allegedly repressed political prisoners. Lytvynenko also noted that the death of Alexei Navalny shows that the Russian authorities are afraid of their people and the world, which is responding harshly to Russia's aggressive policy.

Therefore, when Russians start talking about legitimacy, we can clearly realize that these are the consequences of their fears, the consequences of transferring their own inner horror to others. All of this is today's Russian reality. Which they want to transfer to Ukraine. And not only to Ukraine, but to all the countries that were once captured by the Soviet Union,

- added the head of the SZR.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba statedthat the main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within, sow internal conflicts, and separate Ukraine from its allies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
