US Vice President J.D. Vance has warned President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy against “attacks” on US President Donald Trump, saying that public “slander” of him can only lead to the opposite effect. Vance said this in an interview with the Daily Mail, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Vance, following President Zelensky's statement that US President Donald Trump lives in the disinformation space of Russia, warned the Ukrainian president “against attacking Trump, saying that public foul language will only have the opposite effect.

The idea that Zelenskiy is going to change Trump's mind by throwing mud at him in the public media - anyone who knows the president will tell you that's a cruel way to deal with this administration - Vance said.

Addendum Addendum

Today, during a press conference, Zelenskyy, commenting on Trump's statement that his rating had allegedly fallen to 4%, saidthat this is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump said the day before that Zelenskyy's rating had allegedly dropped to 4%.

KIIS then reported that almost 60% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump saidthat the US has spent $350 billion on “a war that cannot be won.” He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid provided.