"He is safe." Trump on Hegseth's "removal" from the position of head of the Pentagon after the leak of plans in Signal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

President Trump confirmed a conversation with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after the leak of military plans. Trump assured that Hegseth will remain in his position despite the incident.

"He is safe." Trump on Hegseth's "removal" from the position of head of the Pentagon after the leak of plans in Signal

President Donald Trump confirmed that he had a conversation with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth after the military plans leak incident in Signal and stated that he will remain in his position. He said in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

The journalist noted that Trump is a big fan of Pete Hegseth, but in recent weeks he has fired three top advisers, changed his chief of staff, created a makeup studio at the Pentagon, and laid out attack plans in two different Signal chats, including one with his wife and personal lawyer.

When asked if he had spoken to him about how to fix things, Trump replied that yes, he had.

Pete has had a tough time. I think he'll pull himself together. I think he's a smart guy. He's a talented guy. He has a lot of energy. He was very affected by this. But I talked to him, positively, but I talked to him.

- Trump said.

When asked if Hegseth would remain in office, Trump said: "Yes, he is safe."

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegset installed the Signal app on his office computer at the Pentagon - media24.04.25, 17:55 • 7528 views

Context

Earlier, Reuters reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared details of the March attack on Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal attorney.

Also, NPR reported that the White House is looking for a new head of the Pentagon to replace Pete Hegseth, who was accused of sharing details of the March attack on Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal attorney.

Leak in top-secret Signal chat in the US: how important was the published information26.03.25, 18:24 • 221882 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Signal
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Yemen
