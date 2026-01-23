"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumber

Former coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the Ukrainian national team Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, who is accused of beating a plumber in Kyiv, told his version of the events, noting that he did not beat him, but only spoke to him "like a man" after the plumber, with the words "you all f***ed up," hit the ex-coach's wife. Mykhaylychenko stated this to sports journalist Ihor Barbas, as reported by UNN.

I spoke to him as a man who hit and cursed my wife, not as a plumber. Everything happened so that when there was no water... it had already been restored in all houses, but in our house it froze due to his unprofessionalism... the boiler or some equipment froze, and there was no cold water. And the residents of the house... women, four women went and clarified the situation, and an emergency team arrived and did the job. It had to be finished completely. - said Mykhaylychenko.

According to him, the plumber allegedly left the workplace because his working day ended, which caused outrage among the residents of the house.

Our women stopped him and said: "Please, finish your work, because we have been without cold water for the second or third day." He hit my wife in the chest and said: "You all f***ed up." - added Mykhaylychenko.

He added that his wife immediately called him, after which the ex-coach went to talk to the plumber "like a man."

We grabbed each other by the collar, but with words... I didn't hit him. After that, he worked for another half an hour or an hour, and then the police came and it turned out that he called an ambulance and filed a complaint against me. I emphasize once again that one should not hide behind these plumber statuses, because I spoke to him as a man who insulted and hit my wife. - summarized the ex-coach.

As UNN previously reported, citing journalist Nadzhiye Ametova, former coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the Ukrainian national team Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko beat a plumber in Kyiv during work to restore heating.

Police have launched criminal proceedings on the fact of intentional minor bodily harm.