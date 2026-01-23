"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumber

$43.170.01
12:59 PM • 3980 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 12338 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 32482 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 17539 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 20153 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 27976 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 65388 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33628 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31292 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29445 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 35165 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 36833 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 87067 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 48885 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 35799 views
Publications
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 32487 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 65391 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 62831 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 65671 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 76045 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 12577 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 12958 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 33756 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49335 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44232 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Iron dome

"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumber

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Former Dynamo coach Oleksiy Mykhailychenko stated that he did not beat the plumber, but only "had a man-to-man talk" after the plumber hit his wife. The police opened criminal proceedings for intentional minor bodily harm.

"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumber

Former coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the Ukrainian national team Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, who is accused of beating a plumber in Kyiv, told his version of the events, noting that he did not beat him, but only spoke to him "like a man" after the plumber, with the words "you all f***ed up," hit the ex-coach's wife. Mykhaylychenko stated this to sports journalist Ihor Barbas, as reported by UNN.

I spoke to him as a man who hit and cursed my wife, not as a plumber. Everything happened so that when there was no water... it had already been restored in all houses, but in our house it froze due to his unprofessionalism... the boiler or some equipment froze, and there was no cold water. And the residents of the house... women, four women went and clarified the situation, and an emergency team arrived and did the job. It had to be finished completely.

- said Mykhaylychenko.

According to him, the plumber allegedly left the workplace because his working day ended, which caused outrage among the residents of the house.

Our women stopped him and said: "Please, finish your work, because we have been without cold water for the second or third day." He hit my wife in the chest and said: "You all f***ed up."

- added Mykhaylychenko.

He added that his wife immediately called him, after which the ex-coach went to talk to the plumber "like a man."

We grabbed each other by the collar, but with words... I didn't hit him. After that, he worked for another half an hour or an hour, and then the police came and it turned out that he called an ambulance and filed a complaint against me. I emphasize once again that one should not hide behind these plumber statuses, because I spoke to him as a man who insulted and hit my wife.

- summarized the ex-coach.

Addition

As UNN previously reported, citing journalist Nadzhiye Ametova, former coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the Ukrainian national team Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko beat a plumber in Kyiv during work to restore heating.

Police have launched criminal proceedings on the fact of intentional minor bodily harm.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Heating
Skirmishes
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Kyiv