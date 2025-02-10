Hamas suspends hostage release, blames Israel

The Hamas terrorist group has announced the cancellation of the release of the next group of Israeli hostages. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

A new hostage swap for Palestinian prisoners was to take place on Saturday, February 15.

Hamas said it made the decision because of Israel's alleged violation of the peace agreements.

In particular, the militants accused the Israeli side of preventing the return of residents of the northern part of the Gaza Strip to their homes, as well as of blocking humanitarian aid.

Recall

The peace agreement between Hamas and Israel entered into force on January 19. In the first phase, which will last 42 days, Hamas pledged to release 33 hostages, and Israel pledged to release more than 1,900 prisoners and begin a gradual withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip.

On February 9, Israel announcedthat it had withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which divides the central part of the Gaza Strip, as part of its obligations.