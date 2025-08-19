Hamas accepted the ceasefire proposal, but Israel is waiting for the release of all hostages

According to Israeli sources, 20 out of 50 hostages are still alive. In exchange for the release of the hostages and the handover of the bodies of those killed, Hamas demands the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, UNN reports with reference to ORF and RFI.

Hamas accepted the proposal regarding hostages and a ceasefire, presented on Monday, August 18, by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Now, a discussion is taking place between the parties to the conflict regarding the terms of implementation and realization of this plan. For Israel, the key issue in the foreground is the hostages captured by terrorists.

According to Israeli radio, Israel demands the release of all 50 hostages still held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This was reported today by the Kan radio station, citing the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Israel, 20 out of 50 hostages are still alive. - writes ORF.

In exchange for the release of the hostages and the handover of the bodies of those killed, Hamas demands the release from Israeli prisons of 140 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 60 with sentences of more than 15 years in prison.

In exchange for the body of each hostage, Israel must commit to handing over the bodies of 10 Palestinians. In addition, all Palestinian minors and women must be released from prisons, regardless of the crimes committed.

It is expected that within 60 days, the parties will negotiate an end to the war, and that the agreement accepted by the group includes American and international community guarantees for the continuation of the truce after 60 days, provided that negotiations for an end to the war are conducted.

