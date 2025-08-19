Hamas accepted the ceasefire proposal, but Israel is waiting for the release of all hostages

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 14533 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 28771 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 27955 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 28863 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 23869 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 21461 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 90533 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 70499 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 84676 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103019 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.7m/s
44%
749mm
Popular news
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 107312 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 18809 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 7476 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 15640 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 19984 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 28807 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 27988 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 28898 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 20954 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 23889 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 16344 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 101263 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 55171 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 111950 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 100761 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Euro
United States dollar
BFM TV

Hamas accepted the ceasefire proposal, but Israel is waiting for the release of all hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Hamas accepted the ceasefire and hostage proposal, but Israel demands the release of all 50 hostages, 20 of whom are alive. Hamas demands the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners, as well as all minors and women.

Hamas accepted the ceasefire proposal, but Israel is waiting for the release of all hostages

According to Israeli sources, 20 out of 50 hostages are still alive. In exchange for the release of the hostages and the handover of the bodies of those killed, Hamas demands the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, UNN reports with reference to ORF and RFI.

Details

Hamas accepted the proposal regarding hostages and a ceasefire, presented on Monday, August 18, by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Now, a discussion is taking place between the parties to the conflict regarding the terms of implementation and realization of this plan. For Israel, the key issue in the foreground is the hostages captured by terrorists.

According to Israeli radio, Israel demands the release of all 50 hostages still held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This was reported today by the Kan radio station, citing the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Israel, 20 out of 50 hostages are still alive.

- writes ORF.

In exchange for the release of the hostages and the handover of the bodies of those killed, Hamas demands the release from Israeli prisons of 140 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 60 with sentences of more than 15 years in prison.

In exchange for the body of each hostage, Israel must commit to handing over the bodies of 10 Palestinians. In addition, all Palestinian minors and women must be released from prisons, regardless of the crimes committed.

Addition

It is expected that within 60 days, the parties will negotiate an end to the war, and that the agreement accepted by the group includes American and international community guarantees for the continuation of the truce after 60 days, provided that negotiations for an end to the war are conducted.

Recall

Israel is studying Hamas's reaction to the ceasefire proposal in Gaza, which provides for a 60-day truce and the release of some Israeli hostages.

Gaza Ceasefire: Israel's Response to Hamas's Agreement on Ceasefire Emerges19.08.25, 03:56 • 5650 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip