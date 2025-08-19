Gaza Ceasefire: Israel's Response to Hamas's Agreement on Ceasefire Emerges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to reports that the Hamas group had agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, informs UNN.

Details

"Like you, I hear media reports from which one conclusion can be drawn – Hamas is under immense pressure," Netanyahu said.

He elaborated on three key points in the ongoing war.

First, I expressed on your behalf, on behalf of the government of Israel, and on my own behalf, immense gratitude for the tremendous achievements of the Israel Defense Forces in the war of resurgence, a war on seven fronts. Second, I was impressed by the fighting spirit and determination to complete the defeat of Hamas and free all our hostages. Third, I spoke with the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff about our plans for Gaza City and the completion of our missions - said the head of the Israeli government.

In turn, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that "if Netanyahu concedes to Hamas and stops the war, it will be a disgrace and a lost opportunity."

Recall

Earlier, the Islamist militant movement Hamas agreed to the mediators' proposal for a truce in Gaza. The agreement provides for a 60-day ceasefire and a hostage exchange.

Netanyahu: Our goal is not the occupation of Gaza, but its liberation from Hamas terrorists