Gaza Ceasefire: Israel's Response to Hamas's Agreement on Ceasefire Emerges

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
07:57 PM • 13536 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 28292 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 23144 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 19577 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 30246 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 77314 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 48318 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 76352 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47722 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 133124 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1m/s
75%
751mm
Popular news
"This is impossible": Zelenskyy rejected territorial concessions to Russia before meeting with TrumpAugust 18, 03:36 PM • 9856 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpAugust 18, 04:07 PM • 46614 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 13214 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House09:48 PM • 11539 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times10:11 PM • 12389 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 77314 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 76352 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 117359 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 134835 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 133124 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 13227 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 75520 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 67169 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 99820 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 85408 views
Actual
Fox News
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Twitter

Gaza Ceasefire: Israel's Response to Hamas's Agreement on Ceasefire Emerges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on reports of Hamas's agreement to a truce. He emphasized pressure on Hamas and plans to complete the mission.

Gaza Ceasefire: Israel's Response to Hamas's Agreement on Ceasefire Emerges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to reports that the Hamas group had agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, informs UNN.

Details

"Like you, I hear media reports from which one conclusion can be drawn – Hamas is under immense pressure," Netanyahu said.

He elaborated on three key points in the ongoing war.

First, I expressed on your behalf, on behalf of the government of Israel, and on my own behalf, immense gratitude for the tremendous achievements of the Israel Defense Forces in the war of resurgence, a war on seven fronts. Second, I was impressed by the fighting spirit and determination to complete the defeat of Hamas and free all our hostages. Third, I spoke with the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff about our plans for Gaza City and the completion of our missions

- said the head of the Israeli government.

In turn, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that "if Netanyahu concedes to Hamas and stops the war, it will be a disgrace and a lost opportunity."

Recall

Earlier, the Islamist militant movement Hamas agreed to the mediators' proposal for a truce in Gaza. The agreement provides for a 60-day ceasefire and a hostage exchange.

Netanyahu: Our goal is not the occupation of Gaza, but its liberation from Hamas terrorists11.08.25, 01:15 • 3449 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza City
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip