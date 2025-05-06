Half of the battles are in two directions: the General Staff updated the map of hostilities

More than half of the 200 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 6, showing a map of hostilities for May 5, writes UNN.

In total, 200 combat clashes were recorded during the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 175 KABs. In addition, he carried out more than 6,100 shellings, 113 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 3,344 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 24 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two command posts, five missile troops and artillery, two air defense systems and four other important enemy objects," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

Last day on the Kharkiv direction there were four combat clashes in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and in the direction of Novosynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Mirne, Torske and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Ozaryanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 78 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Novosilka, Privilne, Komar and in the direction of Odradne.

The enemy also attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the area of Vysokyi in the Huliaipilsky direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka, the invaders carried out 14 attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Siversky and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks last day. The enemy inflicted 330 artillery shellings, eight of them from rocket salvo fire systems; carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 27 KABs," the statement said.

