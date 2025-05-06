Half of the battles are in two directions: the General Staff updated the map of hostilities

$41.710.11
What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas
05:57 AM • 2608 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 7208 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 11877 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 39100 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 116840 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 177831 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 179573 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176142 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190250 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 238735 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

In Poltava region, a schoolboy died in a physical education lesson

May 5, 09:58 PM • 4290 views

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 6420 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 16625 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

02:03 AM • 7642 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

03:22 AM • 10543 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 2608 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 74665 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 177831 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 179573 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 238735 views
UNN Lite

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 2354 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 12316 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 77037 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 75718 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 81802 views
Half of the battles are in two directions: the General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Over the past day, 200 battles took place at the front, more than half of them in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 80 air strikes and more than 6,100 shellings.

Half of the battles are in two directions: the General Staff updated the map of hostilities

More than half of the 200 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 6, showing a map of hostilities for May 5, writes UNN.

In total, 200 combat clashes were recorded during the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 175 KABs. In addition, he carried out more than 6,100 shellings, 113 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 3,344 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 24 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two command posts, five missile troops and artillery, two air defense systems and four other important enemy objects," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

Last day on the Kharkiv direction there were four combat clashes in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and in the direction of Novosynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Mirne, Torske and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Ozaryanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 78 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Novosilka, Privilne, Komar and in the direction of Odradne.

The enemy also attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the area of Vysokyi in the Huliaipilsky direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka, the invaders carried out 14 attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Siversky and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks last day. The enemy inflicted 330 artillery shellings, eight of them from rocket salvo fire systems; carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 27 KABs," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and 61 artillery systems06.05.25, 07:59 • 1416 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
