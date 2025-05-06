Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and 61 artillery systems
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 5, Russian troops lost 1,430 soldiers and 61 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 959,500 occupiers have been eliminated.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.25 are estimated at:
- personnel ‒ 959500 (+1430) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10766 (+3)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22416 (+5)
- artillery systems ‒ 27431 (+61)
- MLRS ‒ 1378 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1155 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35142 (+145)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 47353 (+103)
- special equipment ‒ 3873 (+3)
Data is being updated.
According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in April the Russian army lost about 35,010 people, which is equivalent to almost three motorized rifle divisions, as well as 1,560 artillery systems, which is 86 artillery divisions.
