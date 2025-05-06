Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and 61 artillery systems

In the past 24 hours, on May 5, Russian troops lost 1,430 soldiers and 61 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.25 are estimated at:

personnel ‒ 959500 (+1430) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10766 (+3)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22416 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 27431 (+61)

MLRS ‒ 1378 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1155 (0)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35142 (+145)

cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 47353 (+103)

special equipment ‒ 3873 (+3)

Data is being updated.

Let us remind you

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in April the Russian army lost about 35,010 people, which is equivalent to almost three motorized rifle divisions, as well as 1,560 artillery systems, which is 86 artillery divisions.

