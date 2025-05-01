Halal and kosher dry rations will appear: the Ministry of Defense has approved a menu that takes into account the religious differences of the military

Now, in addition to the usual ones, halal and kosher rations can be purchased for the military. This should improve the nutrition of military personnel according to their religious needs. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Halal rations are designed for military personnel who adhere to Islamic dietary standards. At the same time, kosher rations meet the requirements of kashrut and are intended for military personnel who profess Judaism.

Depending on the type of ration (regular, halal or kosher), the first course will differ (borsch or soup with beef, pork, chicken or lamb). Accordingly, the list of second courses includes, in particular, various cereals with pork, beef, lamb, chicken, depending on the type of ration.

The new technical specifications take into account not only religious standards, but also high requirements for the quality of products and their nutritional value. In addition, ready-to-eat first and second courses must be packaged in retort pouches - modern packaging that ensures a long shelf life - added the Ministry of Defense.

Key differences between rations:

halal ration products must comply with Islamic dietary requirements (Halal standard) and be certified by an accredited body that has the right to certify food products in Ukraine or in Arab-Muslim countries;

kosher ration products must comply with kashrut requirements. All food products included in the kosher ration should not contain ingredients or additives prohibited for kosher food.

"The ease of use and speed of cooking products on the battlefield are also taken into account. All products meet the safety and quality standards established by the legislation of Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

In the near future, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense plans to announce a tender for the purchase of an additional batch of rations, which should include halal and kosher ones.

We are working to ensure that nutrition in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not only balanced, but also truly human-centered - one that takes into account the beliefs, religious norms and personal preferences of each serviceman - said Galyna Litosh, director of the DOT nutrition program.

She added that there are currently a number of challenges, as the production of inclusive rations requires more resources and consideration of the technological features of preparing each dish.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Defense is developing new rations for military personnel, according to the religious, medical and ethical needs of the military. DOT, together with the Ministry of Defense, has already held consultations with representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Islamic and Jewish communities, as well as public organizations "Every Animal" and UAnimals, which work in the field of animal rights protection, and representatives of the market.

