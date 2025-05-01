Halal and kosher dry rations will appear: the Ministry of Defense has approved a menu that takes into account the religious differences of the military

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

April 30, 08:43 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
April 30, 08:43 AM

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM
Halal and kosher dry rations will appear: the Ministry of Defense has approved a menu that takes into account the religious differences of the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Halal and kosher dry rations are now available in Ukraine for military personnel who adhere to Islamic norms or Judaism. The new specifications take into account religious needs and product quality.

Halal and kosher dry rations will appear: the Ministry of Defense has approved a menu that takes into account the religious differences of the military

Now, in addition to the usual ones, halal and kosher rations can be purchased for the military. This should improve the nutrition of military personnel according to their religious needs. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

Halal rations are designed for military personnel who adhere to Islamic dietary standards. At the same time, kosher rations meet the requirements of kashrut and are intended for military personnel who profess Judaism.

Depending on the type of ration (regular, halal or kosher), the first course will differ (borsch or soup with beef, pork, chicken or lamb). Accordingly, the list of second courses includes, in particular, various cereals with pork, beef, lamb, chicken, depending on the type of ration.

The new technical specifications take into account not only religious standards, but also high requirements for the quality of products and their nutritional value. In addition, ready-to-eat first and second courses must be packaged in retort pouches - modern packaging that ensures a long shelf life

- added the Ministry of Defense.

Key differences between rations:

  • halal ration products must comply with Islamic dietary requirements (Halal standard) and be certified by an accredited body that has the right to certify food products in Ukraine or in Arab-Muslim countries;
    • kosher ration products must comply with kashrut requirements. All food products included in the kosher ration should not contain ingredients or additives prohibited for kosher food.

      "The ease of use and speed of cooking products on the battlefield are also taken into account. All products meet the safety and quality standards established by the legislation of Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

      The Ministry of Defence told whether it plans to increase the number of brigades under the Contract 18-24 project27.04.25, 12:59 • 4091 view

      In the near future, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense plans to announce a tender for the purchase of an additional batch of rations, which should include halal and kosher ones.

      We are working to ensure that nutrition in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not only balanced, but also truly human-centered - one that takes into account the beliefs, religious norms and personal preferences of each serviceman

      - said Galyna Litosh, director of the DOT nutrition program.

      She added that there are currently a number of challenges, as the production of inclusive rations requires more resources and consideration of the technological features of preparing each dish.

      Let us remind you

      Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Defense is developing new rations for military personnel, according to the religious, medical and ethical needs of the military. DOT, together with the Ministry of Defense, has already held consultations with representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Islamic and Jewish communities, as well as public organizations "Every Animal" and UAnimals, which work in the field of animal rights protection, and representatives of the market.

      It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers30.04.25, 18:17 • 35398 views

      Alona Utkina

      Alona Utkina

      Society
      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
      Ukraine
