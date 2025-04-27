The Ministry of Defence told whether it plans to increase the number of brigades under the Contract 18-24 project

$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 15507 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 54002 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 59560 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 44524 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 102909 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 58873 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 49077 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50398 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53659 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41770 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Popular news

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

April 27, 02:01 AM • 13663 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Pokrovsk, the occupiers are pressing in 5 directions - Institute for the Study of War (maps)

April 27, 03:20 AM • 10731 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

April 27, 04:02 AM • 20576 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

08:02 AM • 19243 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM • 6976 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 102890 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 90843 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 120466 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 171126 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 331302 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 53974 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 34483 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 70677 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 62128 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 66053 views
The Ministry of Defence told whether it plans to increase the number of brigades under the Contract 18-24 project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

The number of brigades under the "Contract 18-24" project is planned to be increased. It was also reminded that soldiers who have been captured have the right to be released.

The Ministry of Defence told whether it plans to increase the number of brigades under the Contract 18-24 project

The "Contract 18-24" project is regularly scaled up, and depending on the dynamics, there is a high probability that the number of brigades that volunteers can join will be expanded.

Dmytro Lazutkin, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the telethon, reports UNN correspondent.  

Details

When asked whether it is planned to expand the brigades that young people can join under the "Contract 18-24", Lazutkin replied: 

We can say that the project is regularly scaled up, and this indirectly indicates that there is interest. The war continues, and the infantryman remains the main hero of any combat operations and operations.

Lazutkin stressed that the motivational "Contract 18-24" is a strengthening of the Ukrainian army.

We can say that the project is regularly expanding and obviously, depending on the dynamics, there is a high probability that it will expand further.

- said Lazutkin.

In addition, Lazutkin reminded that servicemen who were in Russian captivity have the right to be released. 

Those who decided to continue their service after their release can receive additional leave with preservation of monetary allowance for a period of 90 days. And of course, you can resign in accordance with the law of Ukraine.

- said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have officers and soldiers of social support: the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense told how the new system works10.04.25, 15:27 • 9783 views

Supplement

The number of brigades that volunteers can join under the "Contract 18-24" project of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been increased from 16 to 24.

The following brigades have been added to the list of brigades participating in the project: 

  • 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura";
    • 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa;
      • 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade;
        • 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovyna Brigade;
          • 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade;
            • 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade named after Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky;
              • 108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade;
                • 127th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

                  "Contract 18-24" offers financial stability, guaranteed by the state: a contract for UAH 1,000,000, of which UAH 200,000 is paid immediately after signing the contract, and the remaining 800,000 later in two parts.  

                  Anna Murashko

                  Anna Murashko

