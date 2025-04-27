The Ministry of Defence told whether it plans to increase the number of brigades under the Contract 18-24 project

The "Contract 18-24" project is regularly scaled up, and depending on the dynamics, there is a high probability that the number of brigades that volunteers can join will be expanded.

Dmytro Lazutkin, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the telethon, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked whether it is planned to expand the brigades that young people can join under the "Contract 18-24", Lazutkin replied:

We can say that the project is regularly scaled up, and this indirectly indicates that there is interest. The war continues, and the infantryman remains the main hero of any combat operations and operations.

Lazutkin stressed that the motivational "Contract 18-24" is a strengthening of the Ukrainian army.

We can say that the project is regularly expanding and obviously, depending on the dynamics, there is a high probability that it will expand further. - said Lazutkin.

In addition, Lazutkin reminded that servicemen who were in Russian captivity have the right to be released.

Those who decided to continue their service after their release can receive additional leave with preservation of monetary allowance for a period of 90 days. And of course, you can resign in accordance with the law of Ukraine. - said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have officers and soldiers of social support: the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense told how the new system works

Supplement

The number of brigades that volunteers can join under the "Contract 18-24" project of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been increased from 16 to 24.

The following brigades have been added to the list of brigades participating in the project:

47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura";

54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa;

3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade;

82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovyna Brigade;

34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade;

103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade named after Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky;

108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade;

127th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Contract 18-24" offers financial stability, guaranteed by the state: a contract for UAH 1,000,000, of which UAH 200,000 is paid immediately after signing the contract, and the remaining 800,000 later in two parts.