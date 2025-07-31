$41.770.02
Exclusive
01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
"Had real grounds": the Ground Forces announced the reboot of the TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the reboot of the TCC and SP. Out of 244 incidents in July, only 33 cases were confirmed, which led to suspension and disciplinary action.

"Had real grounds": the Ground Forces announced the reboot of the TCC

A number of servicemen have been brought to disciplinary responsibility, several individuals have been suspended from duty.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the reboot of the TCC and SP.

The new report states the following:

In July, 210 out of 244 incidents (86%) related to TCC turned out to be manipulations, fakes, and IPSO. Only 33 cases (14%) were confirmed, had real grounds, and were verified

- informs the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • 2 people suspended from duty;
    • 7 people brought to disciplinary responsibility;
      • 24 official investigations are ongoing.

        As stated, "only open reporting, transparency, and truth can withstand the huge resource of Russian propaganda, for which the enemy spares neither money nor effort."

        We are working to ensure that the actions of our subordinates comply with the letter of the Law, and that truly guilty offenders are punished.

        - emphasized the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

        Recall

        Territorial recruitment centers and social support will switch to a mobile-relocatable work element

        Fake video materials, outdated videos, and other "destructive things" are increasingly being used. The Ground Forces reported that most complaints about TCC are manipulations.

        The Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, according to which conscription and military service summonses can be sent by mail. 

        Shepetivka City-District Court of Khmelnytskyi Oblast sentenced a man who attacked a TCC employee and broke his nose.

        In Mykolaiv, a man died after jumping from a bridge, trying to escape from a police patrol and employees of the territorial recruitment center and social support.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Society
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Mykolaiv