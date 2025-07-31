"Had real grounds": the Ground Forces announced the reboot of the TCC

A number of servicemen have been brought to disciplinary responsibility, several individuals have been suspended from duty.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the reboot of the TCC and SP.

In July, 210 out of 244 incidents (86%) related to TCC turned out to be manipulations, fakes, and IPSO. Only 33 cases (14%) were confirmed, had real grounds, and were verified - informs the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

2 people suspended from duty;

7 people brought to disciplinary responsibility;

24 official investigations are ongoing.

As stated, "only open reporting, transparency, and truth can withstand the huge resource of Russian propaganda, for which the enemy spares neither money nor effort."

We are working to ensure that the actions of our subordinates comply with the letter of the Law, and that truly guilty offenders are punished. - emphasized the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Territorial recruitment centers and social support will switch to a mobile-relocatable work element.

Fake video materials, outdated videos, and other "destructive things" are increasingly being used. The Ground Forces reported that most complaints about TCC are manipulations.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, according to which conscription and military service summonses can be sent by mail.

Shepetivka City-District Court of Khmelnytskyi Oblast sentenced a man who attacked a TCC employee and broke his nose.

In Mykolaiv, a man died after jumping from a bridge, trying to escape from a police patrol and employees of the territorial recruitment center and social support.