GRU intelligence officers showed unique footage of the destruction of dugouts in the Lyman direction

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM • 16525 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 97188 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 108912 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 59687 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 56882 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 41827 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 80550 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 28005 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31647 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 108551 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.6m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
Multi-level scheme of embezzlement of Kyiv budget funds: Kravchenko stated that 11 capital officials received suspicionsJuly 10, 05:21 PM • 6348 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 22236 views
Stepan Yurchyshyn, a leading footballer and former coach of Lviv's "Karpaty", has diedJuly 10, 06:47 PM • 6222 views
Putin played his cards badly, relations with Trump escalated - NYTJuly 10, 07:04 PM • 5676 views
Death of Russian Transport Minister Fuels Speculation About Worsening Conditions for Kremlin Elites - APJuly 10, 07:52 PM • 5396 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 71305 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 97193 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 108915 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 101025 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 108551 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 22306 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 165650 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 293467 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 470818 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 298135 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

GRU intelligence officers showed unique footage of the destruction of dugouts in the Lyman direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Intelligence officers of the "Black Winter Group" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, held positions and destroyed occupier's dugouts in the Lyman direction. They also rescued wounded soldiers under shelling.

GRU intelligence officers showed unique footage of the destruction of dugouts in the Lyman direction

Scouts of the "Black Winter Group" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of their work in the Lyman direction. This was reported by UNN.

Details

During the operation, together with soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, they held the positions of Ukrainian forces and destroyed a number of hard-to-reach dugouts with occupiers.

Despite continuous enemy artillery shelling, air strikes, and drone attacks, scouts and infantry also made a successful sortie beyond the "zero line" to rescue several seriously wounded military personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

- reads the caption to the video.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminded that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

Recall

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces showed a video of an attack on facilities for the production of drone warheads near Moscow.

Earlier, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published footage of the operation to hit Su-30s with drones at the Saki airfield. Among other targets were the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and several radar stations.

Ukrainian FPV operators showed the destruction of a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with enemy infantry10.07.25, 05:28 • 2193 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9