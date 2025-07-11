GRU intelligence officers showed unique footage of the destruction of dugouts in the Lyman direction

Scouts of the "Black Winter Group" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of their work in the Lyman direction. This was reported by UNN.

Details

During the operation, together with soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, they held the positions of Ukrainian forces and destroyed a number of hard-to-reach dugouts with occupiers.

Despite continuous enemy artillery shelling, air strikes, and drone attacks, scouts and infantry also made a successful sortie beyond the "zero line" to rescue several seriously wounded military personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - reads the caption to the video.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminded that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

Recall

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces showed a video of an attack on facilities for the production of drone warheads near Moscow.

Earlier, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published footage of the operation to hit Su-30s with drones at the Saki airfield. Among other targets were the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and several radar stations.

Ukrainian FPV operators showed the destruction of a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with enemy infantry