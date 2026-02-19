Group to be tried in Odesa for illegally taking Ukrainian children abroad

An indictment has been sent to court in Odesa against a criminal group involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian orphans and children deprived of parental care abroad for subsequent adoption. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the scheme was organized by two Ukrainian citizens aged 39 and 47, who worked as translators, and a 49-year-old founder of a charitable organization. They produced forged documents, facilitated illegal decisions by guardianship and trusteeship bodies, and organized the children's departure abroad. The group members received monetary remuneration for their services from foreigners through international payment systems.

Another 13 so-called "carriers" were involved in the scheme's implementation, directly accompanying the children during their removal from Ukraine.

The criminal activity was disguised as "hosting programs" - short-term trips for children to foreign families, allegedly for recreation. In reality, this time was used to meet potential adoptive parents and for the subsequent illegal processing of adoptions.

The investigation established that despite the ban on international adoption during martial law, the group members continued to move children even after 2022. The scheme operated at least until early 2025. In April 2025, law enforcement officers exposed and detained the organizers. - the report says.

In total, the perpetrators attempted to illegally transport at least 25 children from various regions of Ukraine abroad, 13 of whom were successfully taken out. The group's activities were stopped thanks to joint actions by Ukrainian and foreign law enforcement agencies, including the cancellation of entry permits to other countries.

The scheme participants have been notified of suspicion under articles on human trafficking, illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and document forgery. The court hearing for the two organizers will begin shortly, while the head of the charitable foundation is currently on the wanted list.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reminded that, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven in court.

