Grossi plans to meet with Trump's team

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said he plans to hold talks with US President Donald Trump's team, possibly in Washington. He will also visit Moscow this week. He said this during a briefing in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, commented on whether he plans to visit Washington and meet with the Trump administration team.

As for the United States, we are planning to hold talks, yes. Perhaps in Washington or some other place. It is quite obvious that the United States, by virtue of its global importance, is absolutely essential for everything we do at the IAEA. One important element is what is happening here (in Ukraine - ed.). But, as you know, we are dealing with important, very important issues in Iran, Syria, the Middle East... I expect to resume this dialog as soon as possible, - Grossi said.

In addition, Grossi said he would visit Moscow this week.

I will be in Moscow this week. So, of course, this is part of the challenges we are facing. It's important that I keep the communication channels open while performing my duties. This was one of my decisions, I would say, from day one. This is my job. I have to talk to everyone and I have to prevent situations that would be extremely, extremely difficult, - Grossi said.

On February 4, Grossi made his 11th visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.



Earlier it was reported that Raphaël Grossi plans to visit Russia in early February 2025. According to rosmedia, Grossi will meet with rosatom director alexei likhachev and discuss the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (nPP).