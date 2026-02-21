Greece to purchase V-BAT drones, proven in Ukraine, due to their effectiveness in EW conditions

The Greek Armed Forces are preparing to acquire 10 V-BAT unmanned aerial systems from the American company Shield-AI, which have demonstrated high efficiency during combat operations in Ukraine. The Greek Ministry of Defense decided to expand its fleet of these drones after two previously received systems successfully passed tests in island conditions. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

We see how weapons tested in Ukraine are becoming a global standard. The V-BAT system justifies its cost, providing reliable targeting where other surveillance tools lose connection — military analysts note in OnAlert publications.

Thanks to successful covert testing on the Ukrainian front two years ago, V-BAT drones have gained the trust of many NATO and Asian countries. In addition to Greece, large batches of these drones have already been ordered by the Netherlands, Japan, and India, which even signed an agreement to build its own factory for their localization.

Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg

The vertical take-off and landing system allows drones to be used from limited sites and ship decks, which is critically important for Greece's defense strategy in the Aegean Sea.

Expanded functionality and technical support

The new contract provides not only for the supply of the aircraft themselves, but also for the deployment of a network of ground control stations, communication systems, and pilot training courses.

Photo: U.S. DoW

The Greek military is particularly interested in further modernization of the V-BAT, which involves installing strike components on the reconnaissance platform. This will allow the Greek defense forces not only to detect targets in difficult meteorological conditions, but also to destroy them independently, based on the experience of using similar equipment in the conditions of modern high-tech warfare.

Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary