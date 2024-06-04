"Grain from Ukraine": Kiev handed over 1,151 tons of peas to families in the Congo

Ukraine has delivered 1,151 tons of crushed peas to the Congo as part of the "Grain from Ukraine"initiative. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of foreign affairs.

Details

860 tons of crushed peas have already been distributed to families through the World Food Program in the country.

Almost 320,000 people will receive crushed pea rations as part of a 30-day food aid package.

According to the foreign ministry, this cargo is the first in the framework of the initiative for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is experiencing one of the largest hunger crises in the world. The cargo was delivered thanks to the financial support of Belgium and Denmark.

Addition

It is expected that the grain harvest in Ukraine in 2024 will decrease to 74.6 million tons due to reduced acreage and dry weather conditions in some regions

For Reference

"Grain from Ukraine" is a humanitarian food program launched by President of Ukraine Volodymyr on November 26, 2022. In cooperation with the UN World Food Program, Ukraine and the program's partner countries identify countries experiencing acute food shortages. More than 30 countries and international organizations have joined the program.