Verkhovna Rada receives submissions on appointment of new ministers - government representative

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121909 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125247 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204637 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156880 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154688 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143719 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201468 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112511 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189808 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 61170 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 72669 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 45453 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100418 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 81633 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204333 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 5470 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 29599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151283 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150459 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154471 views
Actual
Verkhovna Rada receives submissions on appointment of new ministers - government representative

Verkhovna Rada receives submissions on appointment of new ministers - government representative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25743 views

A government spokesperson announced that new ministers have been nominated. The candidates include Stefanishyna, Oleksiy Kuleba, Koval, Bidnyi, Hrynchuk, Kalmykova, Smetanin, and Tochytskyi.

The Verkhovna Rada has received submissions on the appointment of new ministers, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said late on September 4 in Telegram, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Sibiga, the Ministry of Industry and Trade by Smetanin, and Vereshchuk and Kamyshin will go to the OP: what personnel rotations Zelensky and the “servants of the people” agreed on04.09.24, 20:25 • 101275 views

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Verkhovna Rada received a proposal from the Servant of the People party, which acts as a coalition, to appoint the Prime Minister of Ukraine:

  • Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine. 
  • Oleksiy Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine. 
  • Vitaliy Koval as the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. 
  • Matviy Bidnyi as the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine. 
  • Svitlana Hrynchuk as the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine. 
  • Natalia Kalmykova as the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. 
  • Herman Smetanin as Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. 
  • Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Recall

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba as Foreign Minister.

The Rada also failed to dismiss Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

In addition, the Rada failed to dismiss the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaliy Koval.

At the same time, the Servant of the People party pointed out that today, September 5, is the day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada, and that the resignations of Kuleba and Vereshchuk are valid. They also re-submitted to the Rada a motion to dismiss Koval from the post of head of the State Property Fund.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

Contact us about advertising