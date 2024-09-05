Verkhovna Rada receives submissions on appointment of new ministers - government representative

The Verkhovna Rada has received submissions on the appointment of new ministers, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said late on September 4 in Telegram, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Sibiga, the Ministry of Industry and Trade by Smetanin, and Vereshchuk and Kamyshin will go to the OP: what personnel rotations Zelensky and the "servants of the people" agreed on

According to Melnychuk, the Verkhovna Rada received a proposal from the Servant of the People party, which acts as a coalition, to appoint the Prime Minister of Ukraine:

Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

Vitaliy Koval as the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Matviy Bidnyi as the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Svitlana Hrynchuk as the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Natalia Kalmykova as the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Herman Smetanin as Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba as Foreign Minister.

The Rada also failed to dismiss Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

In addition, the Rada failed to dismiss the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaliy Koval.

At the same time, the Servant of the People party pointed out that today, September 5, is the day of appointments in the Verkhovna Rada, and that the resignations of Kuleba and Vereshchuk are valid. They also re-submitted to the Rada a motion to dismiss Koval from the post of head of the State Property Fund.