The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Sibiga, the Ministry of Industry and Trade by Smetanin, and Vereshchuk and Kamyshin will go to the OP: what personnel rotations Zelensky and the “servants of the people” agreed on

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128128 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163996 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159415 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145722 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112688 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196741 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105231 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 91851 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108046 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104896 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 79860 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66072 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209438 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196741 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210765 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44517 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66072 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154294 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153281 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157194 views
Actual
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Sibiga, the Ministry of Industry and Trade by Smetanin, and Vereshchuk and Kamyshin will go to the OP: what personnel rotations Zelensky and the “servants of the people” agreed on

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Sibiga, the Ministry of Industry and Trade by Smetanin, and Vereshchuk and Kamyshin will go to the OP: what personnel rotations Zelensky and the “servants of the people” agreed on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101276 views

The Servant of the People faction held a meeting with President Zelenskyy. They discussed personnel rotations in the government, including the appointment of new ministers and the creation of a new ministry.

The Servant of the People faction held a meeting, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the head of the faction, David Arakhamia, a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state has been developed, UNN reports.

"The faction meeting that I announced yesterday took place. The agenda includes personnel updates, which we also announced in advance. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined us. We are grateful to him for this," Arakhamia said.

According to him, the meeting resulted in a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state:

MFA - Andriy Sybiga.

Oleksiy Kuleba is the Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Regional Development. He will head the ministry as it currently operates. Later, as planned, it will be divided into infrastructure and regional policy.

Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration - Olha Stefanishyna.

Minvet - Natalia Kalmykova.

Ministry of Culture and Information Policy - Mykola Tochytskyi. At this stage, we need to step up the fight against disinformation, and we need a candidate with international experience for this task.

Minagro - Vitaliy Koval.

Ministry of Youth - Matvey Bidny.

Ministry of Ecology - Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Ministry of Industry and Trade - German Smetanin. Oleksandr Kamyshin moves to the President's Office, where he will continue to deal with arms and infrastructure issues.

Also, Iryna Vereshchuk is moving to the Presidential Officeto work as a specialized deputy head of the Office.

"We discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians. We are discussing candidates who could head it," Arakhamia added.

Cabinet of Ministers without ministers or a reset? Who is to be appointed to replace the dismissed officials04.09.24, 18:41 • 120961 view

Add

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to attend a meeting of the Servant of the People faction today. According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, a "debriefing" is expected.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, announced a major government reset, as well as a meeting of the faction to discuss personnel issues.

"More than 50% of the CMU staff will be changed. Tomorrow (September 4 - ed.) we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow (September 5 - ed.) a day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on 4.09," Arakhamia said.

However, he did not inform the President about his participation in the meeting.

As UNN wrote, on September 3, a number of ministers resigned, including Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Denys Malyuska, Roman Strilets, Olha Stefanishyna, Iryna Vereshchuk, and Dmytro Kuleba.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada has considered and approved all resignations, except for Dmytro Kuleba and Iryna Vereshchuk.

As a reminder, UNN  wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

Contact us about advertising