The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Sibiga, the Ministry of Industry and Trade by Smetanin, and Vereshchuk and Kamyshin will go to the OP: what personnel rotations Zelensky and the “servants of the people” agreed on

The Servant of the People faction held a meeting, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the head of the faction, David Arakhamia, a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state has been developed, UNN reports.

"The faction meeting that I announced yesterday took place. The agenda includes personnel updates, which we also announced in advance. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined us. We are grateful to him for this," Arakhamia said.

According to him, the meeting resulted in a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state:

MFA - Andriy Sybiga.

Oleksiy Kuleba is the Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Regional Development. He will head the ministry as it currently operates. Later, as planned, it will be divided into infrastructure and regional policy.

Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration - Olha Stefanishyna.

Minvet - Natalia Kalmykova.

Ministry of Culture and Information Policy - Mykola Tochytskyi. At this stage, we need to step up the fight against disinformation, and we need a candidate with international experience for this task.

Minagro - Vitaliy Koval.

Ministry of Youth - Matvey Bidny.

Ministry of Ecology - Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Ministry of Industry and Trade - German Smetanin. Oleksandr Kamyshin moves to the President's Office, where he will continue to deal with arms and infrastructure issues.

Also, Iryna Vereshchuk is moving to the Presidential Officeto work as a specialized deputy head of the Office.

"We discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians. We are discussing candidates who could head it," Arakhamia added.

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to attend a meeting of the Servant of the People faction today. According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, a "debriefing" is expected.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, announced a major government reset, as well as a meeting of the faction to discuss personnel issues.

"More than 50% of the CMU staff will be changed. Tomorrow (September 4 - ed.) we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow (September 5 - ed.) a day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on 4.09," Arakhamia said.

However, he did not inform the President about his participation in the meeting.

As UNN wrote, on September 3, a number of ministers resigned, including Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Denys Malyuska, Roman Strilets, Olha Stefanishyna, Iryna Vereshchuk, and Dmytro Kuleba.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada has considered and approved all resignations, except for Dmytro Kuleba and Iryna Vereshchuk.

As a reminder, UNN wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.