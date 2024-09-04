Cabinet of Ministers without ministers or a reset? Who is to be appointed to replace the dismissed officials

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121054 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124155 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202739 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155892 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154100 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143471 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200482 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112482 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188962 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55399 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65992 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37803 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95583 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74376 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202734 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188961 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203564 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24866 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150872 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150071 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144984 views
Actual
Cabinet of Ministers without ministers or a reset? Who is to be appointed to replace the dismissed officials

Cabinet of Ministers without ministers or a reset? Who is to be appointed to replace the dismissed officials

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120956 views

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed the ministers of strategic industry, European integration, environment and justice. New ministers are expected to be appointed and the government will be reset, according to the head of the Servant of the People faction.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Ecology Ruslan Strilets , and Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska. Instead, parliamentarians failed to dismiss Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, and Vitaliy Koval, who heads the State Property Fund. What is happening now and who can replace the dismissed ministers - read in the article by UNN.

Cabinet of Ministers without ministers

To date, 5 ministries of the current government have been headed by acting heads. Thus, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure have had interim heads at one time or another. After today's vote, three more ministries were left without ministers, making a total of 8 out of 19. In addition, one of the three deputy prime ministerial positions became vacant.

Tonight, as confirmed by UNN, MP Fedir Venislavsky is expected to hold a meeting of the Servant of the People factionto discuss personnel decisions. The faction is likely to be attended by President Zelensky. Therefore, we can assume that, firstly, the dismissal of Kuleba and Vereshchuk is a matter of time and probably not a long one; and secondly, and this is supported by the words of both Venslavsky and the head of the faction, David Arakhamia, the government has candidates for ministerial portfolios.

Reset?

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, announced a major government reset, as well as a faction meeting to discuss personnel issues.

“More than 50% of the CMU staff will be changed. Tomorrow (September 4 - ed.) we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow (September 5 - ed.) a day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on 4.09,” Arakhamia said.

This means that tomorrow we may not only learn the names of new potential candidates for the vacant positions, but also see their official appointments. As of the time of writing, there was no information on the parliament's website about the submission of proposals for the appointment of new ministers, but certain names have long been mentioned on the sidelines.

To begin with, Olga Stefanishyna is likely to remain in the Cabinet. She is predicted to become the Minister of Justice. However, she will continue to be in charge of European integration. And there is an assumption that she will retain the position of Deputy Prime Minister, but with the prefix of Minister of Justice. It should be noted that in the European integration vector, such a symbiosis of positions may not be devoid of some logic, but the Ministry of Justice deals with a much wider range of issues than facilitating the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to European law, and whether it is worth actually “abolishing” the specialized legal department is an open question.

As for Stefanishyna, she took up the post of Deputy Prime Minister in 2020. Prior to that, in 2017, Stefanishyna headed the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Cabinet of Ministers' Secretariat. Later, she became Deputy Prime Minister. From 2010 to 2015, she worked at the Ministry of Justice, first as Deputy Director and later as Director of the Department of International Law/Department of European Integration.

Interestingly, in 2019, Stefanishyna ran for parliament on the list of Hroisman's Ukrainian Strategy (she did not make it to parliament). And now she is a member of the Servant of the People party.

Andriy Sybiga, the current first deputy head of the foreign ministry, may take over the post of foreign minister that has not yet been vacated by Dmytro Kuleba. Sibiga served for three years as deputy head of the Presidential Office, where he was in charge of foreign policy and strategic partnership development, and only in April 2024 he joined the Foreign Ministry. Prior to joining the Presidential Office, Sibiga was Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, worked in the consular service, was deputy director of the M3C's Treaty and Legal Department, and Minister-Counselor at the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland.

Another person with diplomatic experience, Mykola Tochytskyi, is likely to head the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, which has been “decapitated” since Oleksandr Tkachenko's resignation in November 2023. Mykola Tochytskyi served as Deputy Foreign Minister from 2021 to 2024. He participated in negotiations with Russia in Belarus and Turkey.

In 2016-2021, the diplomat represented Ukraine to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community on a part-time basis. In the same period, he served as Ukraine's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg. And prior to that, he served for six years as Ukraine's permanent representative to the Council of Europe.

Another personnel shake-up that has so far met with resistance in the parliament is the dismissal of Vitaliy Koval from the position of head of the State Property Fund to be appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy, which is currently headed by acting Taras Vysotsky. Today, MPs failed to dismiss Koval. However, his resignation is likely to be submitted for reconsideration.

Prior to the SPFU, Koval was the head of Rivne-based RSA, later RMA, in 2019. Previously, he worked in the private sector, including co-founding companies in the agricultural, transportation and construction industries: Atlant-Trans LLC, InvesttradeService LLC, RGO-Logisticgroup LLC, BBB Montazh LLC, and Sanako LLC.

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine is tentatively to be headed by Oleksiy Kuleba, who has been serving as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office since 2023. Prior to this, the official worked for two years in the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and for years - as the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-government powers and the director of the Department of Urban Improvement of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council.

Matviy Bidnyi, who has been in charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports since Gutzeit's resignation in 2023, may leave the acting status. Prior to this, he was deputy minister of youth and sports for 3 years, and in 2016-2020 he was director of the department of physical culture and non-Olympic sports.

During 2011-2016, Bidnyi held managerial positions in various companies, including SE Istfracht, Firmaist LLC, and Setra Law Firm LLC. In 2006-2007, he was an assistant to a well-known top official of the Yanukovych era, Andriy Portnov, who at that time had a mandate as a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the 5th convocation from the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc.

The Ministry of Veterans' Affairs is likely to be headed by Oleksandr Porkhun, a retired major, Hero of Ukraine and former commander of the 13th separate airmobile battalion of the 95th brigade.

The question remains who will take over as Minister of Strategic Industry and where Kamyshin will actually be appointed

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

PoliticsPublications

Contact us about advertising