Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Paid services in hospitals: what they charge for and how it works

Paid services in hospitals: what they charge for and how it works

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Healthcare has explained the innovations in paid medical services that officially came into effect on January 1. Patients will be able to receive improved service and choice of a doctor, but basic services remain free.

On January 1, Ukrainian hospitals officially introduced paid services. They include improved services, such as comfortable rooms, improved service, and the ability to choose a doctor for routine consultations. Yevhen Honchar, acting director of the Department of Medical Services of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Honchar explained that paid services in the healthcare sector have legally existed for a long time, even in 1991. The first resolution regulating this issue was adopted in 1996. According to him, the changes that came into effect on January 1 revise this resolution to harmonize the legislation and clarify it. Honchar noted that it is incorrect to say that paid services have appeared only now, because they existed before. The main changes are to harmonize the rules of law between different legal acts.

In addition, he reminded that previously, a referral from a family doctor was a prerequisite for receiving free medical care. At the same time, he said, the legislation provides for cases when such assistance can be provided without a referral. This applies to emergency medical care, consultations with narrow specialists, such as psychiatrists, phthisiologists, narcologists, obstetricians and gynecologists, as well as specialists who treat patients for a long time.

What services will be paid for?

Gonchar clarified that the state guarantees free medical services included in the Medical Guarantees Program. Every year, the Cabinet of Ministers approves the procedure for its implementation. According to him, services not included in the program may be provided for a fee.

He added that in some cases, even services included in the Medical Guarantee Program may be subject to payment. This applies to situations where care is provided without an electronic referral, except for certain exceptions. In addition, institutions may offer additional services, such as improved wards or better service, as well as the ability to choose a doctor for routine specialized care. Gonchar emphasized that despite this, patients can always receive free assistance under the Medical Guarantee Program.

How will the price of medical services be formed?

The services provided free of charge are determined by the Medical Guarantee Program and approved by the government, Honchar said. As for paid services, their cost will be determined by the institutions themselves. He added that the institutions will also decide on their own whether to introduce paid services, and if so, what kind of services.

Mr. Honchar noted that the healthcare market is competitive, as there are private institutions in addition to public ones. This creates conditions for free competition. At the same time, services related to the life and death of patients covered by the Medical Guarantee Program remain free of charge.

He also emphasized that all paid services must be paid for in non-cash form with supporting documents.

From 2025, mental health support services will become part of the basic package of primary health care. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

