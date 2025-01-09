Paid services in hospitals: what they charge for and how it works

On January 1, Ukrainian hospitals officially introduced paid services. They include improved services, such as comfortable rooms, improved service, and the ability to choose a doctor for routine consultations. Yevhen Honchar, acting director of the Department of Medical Services of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Honchar explained that paid services in the healthcare sector have legally existed for a long time, even in 1991. The first resolution regulating this issue was adopted in 1996. According to him, the changes that came into effect on January 1 revise this resolution to harmonize the legislation and clarify it. Honchar noted that it is incorrect to say that paid services have appeared only now, because they existed before. The main changes are to harmonize the rules of law between different legal acts.

In addition, he reminded that previously, a referral from a family doctor was a prerequisite for receiving free medical care. At the same time, he said, the legislation provides for cases when such assistance can be provided without a referral. This applies to emergency medical care, consultations with narrow specialists, such as psychiatrists, phthisiologists, narcologists, obstetricians and gynecologists, as well as specialists who treat patients for a long time.

What services will be paid for?

Gonchar clarified that the state guarantees free medical services included in the Medical Guarantees Program. Every year, the Cabinet of Ministers approves the procedure for its implementation. According to him, services not included in the program may be provided for a fee.

He added that in some cases, even services included in the Medical Guarantee Program may be subject to payment. This applies to situations where care is provided without an electronic referral, except for certain exceptions. In addition, institutions may offer additional services, such as improved wards or better service, as well as the ability to choose a doctor for routine specialized care. Gonchar emphasized that despite this, patients can always receive free assistance under the Medical Guarantee Program.

How will the price of medical services be formed?

The services provided free of charge are determined by the Medical Guarantee Program and approved by the government, Honchar said. As for paid services, their cost will be determined by the institutions themselves. He added that the institutions will also decide on their own whether to introduce paid services, and if so, what kind of services.

Mr. Honchar noted that the healthcare market is competitive, as there are private institutions in addition to public ones. This creates conditions for free competition. At the same time, services related to the life and death of patients covered by the Medical Guarantee Program remain free of charge.

He also emphasized that all paid services must be paid for in non-cash form with supporting documents.

Recall

From 2025, mental health support services will become part of the basic package of primary health care.